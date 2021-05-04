MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th May 2021

Didi O Didi….

Mamata Banerjee sat on an electoral wall,

Mamata Banerjee had a minor fall,

Yet, all the Modi's jugglery and all the Shah's men,

Could not stop her from a landslide win.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Formidable foe



Mamata Banerjee, the wounded Bengal tiger has returned to power with a large majority with the BJP proving unable to hit three-digit strength in a House of 292. Every attempt was made to polarise the voters in terms of caste and religion. She turned the tables against her opponents by espousing sub-nationalism, while reciting the sacred texts to hammer the point that she was no less a Hindu than Modi & Co. Now that the verdict is out, at least no one will complain against non- working of EVMs.

Ranged against Mamata was the combined might of the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda. They have suffered a humiliating body blow in all the states except Assam, where it was able to bounce back to power. A suggestion: it would be prudent if the BJP now devotes its prime time for Covid-19 management and run the country .It's time they stop canvassing for more votes.

J S Acharya, Hyderabad

Ek nari sab pe bhari?

Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee and strategist Prashant Kishor for retaining Bengal for second time with a huge margin, which even exit polls didn't get right. She was pitted against all the odds - most of Central Cabinet including PM and HM, EC, ED, CBI, IT Cells, BJP CMs, Cobra Chakraborty and her own party people's deflections at last minute. The 8 phase polls turned out to be a blessing in disguise for TMC. The mishandling of second wave Covid-19 pandemic by BJP made sure the game was over for them in later phase polls.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

Regionalism is a reality



The results of the recently concluded assembly elections turned out to be a low-key affair for the leading national parties due to their inability to gain a majority amidst the pandemic crisis. The election results thus signify that even major national parties still struggle to set their foothold while contesting closely with regional parties. Of late, the trend of regional parties to set a surprise comeback in assembly polls is emerging, while obtaining a clear majority otherwise even now remains a challenge even for popular national parties. The voters on the other hand remain elusive with both national and regional parties' expressing their ability to form the government in the states. The votes otherwise only look forward to government machinery now to come back on its toes at the earliest amidst pandemic chaos.

Varun Dambal, Bengaluru

Interesting poll outcome

Anti-incumbency did not work in West Bengal, Kerala and Assam while it has greater impact in Tamil Nadu. BJP gimmicks did not fetch any result. Tirupati Parliamentary seat and Assembly seat in Nagarjunasagar were bagged by new faces because of unfailing charisma of ruling parties. Psephologists predictions proved in right direction. Good and timely decision taken by Rajinikant should have been followed by Kamal Hassan whose MNM met with total disaster.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Set up Special Service Cadres



The present aggravated pandemic situation spinning out of control is due to lack of quality systems in Education and Health. It is time that we set up an All India Service based on - National and State Educational Service and National and State Health Service. An ordinance is the need of the hour so that we rebuild the nation with quality and calibre which this great nation has in abundance. These two services like the Civil and other associated Services, will go ahead in serving the basic needs of this highly populated nation, through the best of Indian talent.

A Sreenivas, Secunderabad

Here is why BJP lost…



The BJP at least now must understand that the reasons for failure of NDA in Assembly elections:

1. Failure to contain second wave of Covid-19 which has now turned into tsunami

2. Abnormal price raise for cooking gas, diesel and petrol,

3. Not fulfilling the promises made by NDA i.e. Special status to AP in the Parliament at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh,

4. Not able get the black money and distribution to the people as promised by NDA (PM Modi),

5. Striving to kill the public sector through privatisation which is not mentioned in the manifesto,

6. Distribution of 86% of loan amount to only 110 corporates and balance 14% distribution among crore and crores of small and medium scale industries and individuals,

7. Following anti- people's policies,

8. Sky rocketing unemployment as against the promise of generation of 2 crores of Jobs,

9. Merging of the Banks for sake of Corporates,

10. Not able to get back the money from corporate loan defaulters (Mr. Adani owes 4.5 crores of money to Banks). One day or other Indian economy will collapse

11. Failure to organize second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in a proper way,

12. Dirty politics during elections, mudslinging on the great leaders and Income Tax rides at the time of elections

All the voters are watching the poor performance of BJP Government and the voters are not ignorant. BJP thinks that they will win the elections by uniting Hindus which cannot substitute poor performance of NDA Govt. for a long time now.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad