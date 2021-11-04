MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th November 2021

Another Congress party born

A new political party has been launched in Panjab by Captain Amrinder Singh which he had deçlared a few days ago that he would leave the Congress and form a new political party.The name is on expected pattern as Pantjab Lok Congress as Mantra Banerjee and Shard Pawar had retained the name of Congress with their new parties such as Trinamool Congress and National Congress Party. Due to this new party, every established party has to reframe their strategy in the coming election in Panjab.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandar

Rude wake-up call to TRS



The bypoll results of 30 assembly seats and 3 Lok Sabha seats across India are signalling amber light to ruling BJP. By losing seats to Congress party in Himachal Pradesh, where the State assembly elections are round the corner, and losing deposits in three of four seats in West Bengal, giving way to Mamata's juggernaut, the BJP is at the receiving end. The handsome win in Assam, though, is a little breather to that party. In AP, the ruling party has got 'carry on' message, whereas in Telangana the ruling party has got 'Be careful' message by respective voters. At national stage the ruling BJP should see upcoming red light in amber light and act carefully, and ailing Congress party should see possible green light in same and act confidently.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

This refers to your editorial, "The Voters have shown the mirror to TRS." (Nov. 3). The byelection in Huzurabad where Eatala Rajendar won on the BJP ticket, there was no real issue and it was simply whether removal of Rajender was right or otherwise. It is true that voters have shown the mirror to TRS and did show this even in Dubbka byelections last year and did show the mirror in Nagarajunasagar byelection, too. The fact is this time around, even ruling party at the Center has been shown mirror in States like HP, Rajasthan, Haryana and even Union Territory Dadra Nagar Haveli. So, all the ruling parties need to introspect not to take people for granted, and we, the people, should make the Deepavali smokeless to keep the mirror clean for using it in future.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The write-up by Dr Ramu Suravajjula 'when might is not always right' clearly and interestingly explained the needless exercise of Huzurabad bypoll which was fought in the first place, while there was enough room for patch-up and pacification that should have emanated from CM KCR in mollifying Eatala Rajender. More than anybody, KCR knew the challenges in achieving the State, during which all had their roles to play, could not be forgotten. The TRS dream of not entertaining any Opposition in Telangana is a very bad idea. There can be no democracy without the Opposition in place, to be part of the ruling entity in the Assembly the presence of which will help in eliciting varied suggestions – at times in constructive terms too.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

The defeat in the Huzurabad bypoll for TRS party is an eye-opener and there is a need to introspect and find the actual cause of loss in the election. Despite introducing Dalit Bandhu scheme, two bedroom houses to the poor and Dalit people, they could not get the sympathy of the people. It shows that something is missing to garner the people's vote. On the other side, the BJP has won the bypoll with a big margin and they are going very strong to clinch the big victory in the assembly elections in 2023. BJP can give a very tough fight to the TRS party in the next assembly elections, so it is time for CM K Chandrashekar Rao to fulfill the promises made during the last assembly elections; otherwise, people won't spare and will give the mandate to the BJP in the assembly elections.

Syed Nissar Mehdi, Hyderabad

The result of Huzurabad bypoll is extraordinary not only for the BJP victory against several advantages for ruling party vis-a-vis the untimely election freebies but also in forcing around 89% of the voters in the constituency to exercise their voting rights, which is really further sensational. Whatever may be the reason, it is the duty of the voters to exercise their voting rights in favour of their candidates which is notably absent in twin cities as seen in recent elections. In spite of tremendous publicity in media and press during the elections by the Centre as well as the State government, voting was hardly on an average around 60% in Hyderabad in the recent elections. It is also shameful that some voters enjoy holiday on voting day and ignore voting for some reason or other, which is most unfair and such voters should take a leaf from the electorate of Huzurabad who have performed their duties by voting for their favourable candidates.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

At last, the saffron party succeeded in blasting another 'Dubbaka dhamaka' in Huzurabad, sending shivers down the spine of ruling party. It is rightly said, 'power corrupts; and absolute power corrupts absolutely.' The Telangana Rashtra Samiti party chief, K Chandrashekhar Rao, was determined to seal the political future of his one-time Man Friday, Eatala Rajender, as the latter became an obstacle to his 'Crown Prince.' The logical truth which KCR forgotten is, in a democratic set-up, it is the people's writ that counts for a successor. Though saffron leaders may find it difficult to gain power in forthcoming 2023 Assembly polls, Huzurabad results indicate that they drew an effective battle lines to give a befitting reply to the TRS. Whatsoever the reason, the current poll results once again proved that however high the political leader, the electorate is above him. This maximum applies not only to the TRS but also to the BJP.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

As far as Telugu States are concerned, there was no much ado about the Badvel byelection in AP as it was necessitated by the death of ruling party MLA. But in TS, it was a nerve-wracking eletroral battle, which was preceded by a high voltage election campaign. Special schemes like Dalit Bandhu would not help in winning electoral battle if governance is neglected. At least now, the Chief Minister ought to learn in a democratic society the autocratic rule will not last longer. The BJP at the Centre must also wake up to day-to-day travails of common people. The Congress must set right its party internal mechanism at the earliest.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (Krishna)