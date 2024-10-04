MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th October 2024

Exercise restraint for global peace

Apropos Editorial on “Portends of a wider war in Middle East” (October 3). At the outset, the killing of Hezbollah chief in Lebanon rattled Iran exposed deeper fault lines in the Middle East. Thereafter, Iran resorted to reckless provocation by launching ballistic missiles towards Israel. Israel like any other sovereign nation has the right to defend itself after the merciless killings of its citizens by Hamas in October 2023 while still holding many of them as hostages by the terrorists. Further, Iran not maintaining restraint and continuing reckless provocations on Israel would only push Israel to react strongly that will ultimately set the course for a full-fledged war in near future.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Israel is in the process of mopping up operations of Hamas radicals whose infrastructure is totally wrecked; and the remnants are on the run, making children and women human shields. It is in that context that such establishments have been coming under Israeli bombings; and the world seems to have forgotten that the Palestine people have been held hostage of Hamas; and the legitimate voice of Palestine is long lost under the shadow of Hamas that hijacked the whole show, akin to Hezbollah in Lebanon. In Lebanon, there is a mood of celebration as Hezbollah is in the throes of imminent death.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

Just as no man is an island, no nation exists in isolation in these times of a globalized world. West Asia has always been a politically volatile region, but there are fears this time it could be a point of no return. The tensions in the region are likely to disrupt oil supplies and adversely affect world economy, which is struggling to find its feet. The taking of hostages by the Hamas has led to a sequence of events which has ended in Iran entering the conflict. What should make the world more afraid is that both Israel and Iran are nuclear powers and either could press the button and send the entire world into chaos and destruction.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Malignant weakness for smear talk

The slip of the tongue towards unwarranted and unwanted comments becomes permanent indelible scars. Allegations and counter allegations between Telangana Minister Konda Surekha and K T Rama Rao and on personal matters of Tollywood artistes are leading to controversy. Do not prove again and again that politics is a dirty game. Great men in history have many weaknesses but they are never discussed

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

It is unforgivable to make such accusations against a female actress based on speculations for personal benefits and media coverage, while holding a responsible democratic post as a woman minister. It has become common in recent times to drag reputed people and systems into politics without weighing the facts before making personal criticisms. In the same vein, in the context of the case of adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam, hero Karti’s words at a film festival were broadcast on social media and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s response went viral. Later, while Karti explained that he did not make these comments on purpose, another actor Prakash Raj continued this matter and made it a topic of discussion by tagging him on social media with daily comments. When political leaders and celebrities talk about something or share information on social media platforms, they should think twice and be careful not to mention controversial topics.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam

Put an end to illegal demolitions

The Supreme Court’s decision to frame guidelines on pan-India level for demolition of illegal properties is welcome and it is imperative as state after state is adopting demolition of properties of the convicted or the accused. It first started in UP and slowly spread to MP and Rajasthan. It is also alleged that minorities are targeted. With the intervention of the apex court, things will be improved a lot and it would hopefully as a check to communal disturbances. A person’s property especially a house can’t be demolished even though he or she convicted or accused. After all, he or she is not living alone, but with family.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt