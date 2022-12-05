MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th December 2022

Master singer forgotten by Tollywood

Melodious master singer of par excellence and a highly elated musician of yesteryears, Ghantasala's centenary birth anniversary is celebrated by certain associations in Telugu states. But it is unfortunate that Tollywood has totally forgotten him as he left from us 48 years ago at the age of 52. Such a stentorian singer was not there before and after him as proudly said by many music composers of yore, one of whom was Pendyala Nageswara Rao. ANR and NTR used to say that fifty percent of success of their movies can be attributable to Ghantasala only.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

India's golden chance on global arena

India took the presidency of G20 from Indonesia on December 1. The G20 is powerful international enclave as it accounts for 80% global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of world population. So, it is a good opportunity for our country to show our greatness to the world. India should show the world that our greatness lies in our diversity. PM Modi should not forget it is a golden chance to prove ourselves in every sphere whether it is climate or energy sector or technology or food security or extremism or war.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Decency, values go missing in politics

This refers to "Missing Decency and value system in politics" (4 December). Firstly, at least now those care for decency and value system would not like to join politics as its "dog bites dog" profession. In recent past only few like late Atalji and thereafter Dr Manmohan Singh and a few others followed decency and value system in politics. PM Modi who has highest number of followers has failed on this front. He has himself on more than on occasion has failed to show maturity. To begin with, he must stop attacking his predecessors, beginning with Nehruji.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

No rationale for protests against port

A day after anti-seaport agitators let lose a reign of terror in Vizhinjam, the High Court asked the State government why tough measures, including order prohibiting public gatherings under Section 144 of Cr PC, were not clamped in the Vizhinjam port site, where protests and vilence disrupted the construction of the Adani group's mega transhipment terminal project. The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) termed as "unjustifiable" the state and Union governments' stance to ignore the genuine demands of the protests led by the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese, which spearheaded the movement that was definitely not based on rational and genuine demands and amounted to shelving the project.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Casteist prejudices worsen at JNU

The anti-Brahmin slogans on the walls of JNU campus are completely atrocious and unacceptable. Eventually, incidents like these might look a smaller thing in the beginning, but they have a clear tendency to intensify. All students deserve equal dignity to live, learn and progress. We should never forget that Brahmins stand for devotion and dedication. Stoic and resolute, their courage never wavers. No gloomy forces should be allowed to succeed in disrupting the peace and amity of the campus. We should be aware of those who want to exploit the opportunity and create tensions between communities. Zero tolerance for violence.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli, Hyderabad.

ISRO case: Bail to accused rightly stayed

I would have been happy if the following news piece turns out to be fake. But on the contrary, these are true and shocking. One eminent scientist of ISRO, who should have been awarded for his research and development, was falsely implicated and imprisoned for decades. He has been released at last. Bail was given to 4 officers who were found to be responsible for the implication of the scientist by the High Court of Kerala. Now the Supreme Court has stayed the bail order.

LakshmanRao Kantamsetti, Visakhapatnam

German support is laudable

Germany has unveiled a offer to give 1 billion Euro (Rs 8,440 crore) to India for energy transition systems across the country under a bilateral cooperation for green and sustainable development is definitely a welcome move. Actually in May this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blazoned a support of 10 billion Euro to India by 2030. The present backing of 1 billion Euro for the systems in India is part of that pledge. Germany will support India's sweats in the fields of renewable energy, sustainable civic development in smart metropolises and sustainable use of natural coffers. All the new ventures will help cut green house gas emissions.

VijayKumar H K, Raichur