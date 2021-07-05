MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th July 2021

Include calendar of annual general meetings in CDSL, NSDL

National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services Ltd hold Demat accounts of shareholders through online mode. The shareholders can view the list of holdings through a shareholding statement through NSDL's IdeaS facility and CDSL's EASI facility. Both NSDL and CDSL also facilitate e-voting facilities for the respective companies that have opted to provide online voting facilities to shareholders.

It is also requested to include the calendar of annual general meetings in both the CDSL and NSDL portals along with the existing facility of shareholding statements and e-voting facility. The annual general meetings calendar will provide seamless access to view the list of annual general meeting events through a single online interface. It will also enable the companies to inch closer to achieving transparency and fairness under the ambit of corporate governance.

Varun Dambal, Bengaluru

Mithali Raj deserves laurels

Indian captain Mithali Raj deserves laurels on becoming the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats. On Saturday the run-machine made a glorious, unconquered 75 against the Poms in the third ODI at Worcester to surpass former England skipper Charlotte Edwards and help her side win by four wickets. Mithali now has 10,337 runs under her belt against Edwards' 10,273. She has been on a roll in the ODI series with scores of 72, 59 and 75 n.o. Carry on Mithali, we are proud of you!

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Indian team for Sri Lanka not second-string

Former Sri Lanka Cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga's comment that Sri Lanka should not have agreed to take part in the oncoming series against team India calling it a B team is definitely uncalled for.

An Indian team under Virat Kohli is at present in England for a long series and the team led by Shikar Dhawan with many experienced players and six uncapped players are in the island nation to play three T20s and three one dayers against Sri Lanka. An arrangement of sending another team was wisely made as the international cricketing schedule activities for the year can get through smoothly, without any disruption, as the pandemic crisis has not come to an end. What irked Ranatunge is the absence of some of the key players in the visiting Indian squad. The veteran went on to say that the cricket team India sent is a second-string and their coming to play the tournament is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket. Even the SLC had to step into correct him by saying that despite claims by various parties as reported in the media, the national white-ball team of India currently touring Sri Lanka is a strong squad.

In the present situation what the BCCI has done is right. With the pandemic still holding sway international tournaments are getting disrupted due to quarantining, players becoming positive and other matters related to Covid-19. The opportunity gives immense chance to young players who can showcase their potential at the highest level and also can groom future players.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Rafale deal probe

France's Parquet National Financier (PNF, national financial prosecutor's office) has ordered a judicial probe into allegations of corruption and favouritism in the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale fighter jet deal with India, based on a complaint of alleged wrongdoings and a complaint by French NGO Sherpa. Congress has been crying foul from day one, after the Rafale deal between India and France was agreed, as per the modified concepts and innovations proposed by India. This inter-governmental deal signed in 2016 was formally opened on June 14.

Rafale maker Dassault Aviation has time and again averred that there has been no wrong-doing. It must be understood that the NGO complaint was based on a petition filed by former Union minister Yeshwant Singh and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, with the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sherpa had denounced the fact that Dassault chose a leading Indian conglomerate with no experience in aeronautics, as its Indian partner instead of Hindustan Aeronautic Limited, alleged by the complainants.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a batch of review petitions seeking a probe into the government's 2016 purchase of the 36 Rafale fighter jets, in 2019, saying that there was no ground to order an FIR in the case. It must be recalled that the Centre gave the Supreme Court special bench, a sealed cover, containing all relevant information for the cost escalations for the purchase of these advanced jets; with a view to manufacture them in India, with latest and advanced technology incorporated that France was unwilling to part with.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad