MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th July 2025

Can Ramchander deliver for the BJP?

The choice of N Ramchander Rao as president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will justify the party’s aspirations. Many presumed that Etala Rajender, who is a BC, would be given the position. However, Rao’s leadership could bring a fresh perspective that may appeal to a broader voter base. As the party prepares for upcoming elections, the dynamics within the leadership will play a crucial role in shaping its strategies and policies. Apparently, Rajender was not considered for the post because he has come from the BRS. It looks like the BJP and BRS are working hand in glove. Raja Singh is a BJP loyalist and makes for the ideal choice, but he resigned from the party stating that it was not working as per the expectations of the “karyakarthas.” It looks like the BJP is not in a hurry to form a government in Telangana. Will Rao justify his position, a soft-spoken person, who may not give a tough fight to the BRS or Congress. He must depend on senior leaders like Dr K Laxman and G Kishan Reddy. Meanwhile, the ensuing local body and GHMC elections will be a testing period for the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

HYDRAA must also focus on civic issues

One must admit and appreciate HYDRAA chief A V Ranganath for trying to bring back the pristine glory of the twin cities. However, I urge him to avoid using drones

for surveying. Many citizens write about the issues they face like damaged roads, footpaths, drainage lines, manholes, overflowing roads, dangerously dangling transmission lines. I wish HYDRAA will work out permanent solutions to such problems and ensure that safety and peace prevails in the twin cities.

Gudipati Anirudh, Secunderabad-11

Murder most foul

Even when a murder takes place in broad daylight that too in full public view, our judiciary ordains that a full institutional enquiry be made into it before identifying the real culprit. Given such a dispensation, it is awfully atrocious and ghastly that the police wing of a state government, say, Tamil Nadu had taken the law into its hands to the extreme act of terminating the life of an accused while in their custody. Such acts can happen only due to the mindset of unbridled play of intoxicating power that has crept into the psyche of some of the policing machinery. It is time the law enforcing personnel are taught to behave in an orderly and civilised yet lawful manner.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad-89

Arm children with education

This has reference to the recent THI career-related article ‘Future proof engineers: 5 skills you need. Knowledge is power. That’s why all parents, irrespective of their status, education and earnings, send their children to schools. The authorities from the government and education departments need to provide uniform educational facilities across our country. There are many villages without schools, while many that exist are without a proper building, toilets, libraries, laboratories and playgrounds etc. There are many daily-wage families, which wish for their complete education. It is financially difficult for many to send their kids for additional courses to acquire specialised skills. The need of the hour is creating jobs. The government, private managements and alumni need to create jobs for the unemployed educated youth, after duly facilitating them with in-house training on skills needed for the job.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderabad-11

No ‘achche din’ for retd. employees of pvt. organisations

Retired employees who have worked for government organisations like the civic department, railways, transport department, electricity department, police departments, PWD, post offices, PF office draw a monthly pension of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 a month, while retired employees of private organisations who have worked for over 35 to 40 years get a modest monthly pension of Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. Why this step-motherly treatment? Contrary to the assertions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, most Indians are not seeing better days. In fact, our days are going from bad to worse. And it will worsen if prices of essential commodities keep rising by the day.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai