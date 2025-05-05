MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th May 2025

Upgrade Amaraswara Swamy temple in Amaravati

Amaravati in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh has always been popular for Amaraswara Swamy temple. This is one of the famed temples among the Panchaaramams in the state. Here Lord Shiva is in the form of lingam, which is approximately 15 feet tall, and it’s a white marble Sivalingam, which is located within the temple’s main shrine. The temple has a wide area, and Krishna River is right in front of the temple. The other day, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the Prime Minister who sanctioned sufficient funds to develop capital Amaravati. I request the Chief Minister to modernise the temple and its surroundings with gardens, shelters, museums, accommodation and canteen so that many tourists, especially devotees, can visit Amaravati from various parts on vehicles and from Vijayawada by boats. All the roads leading to Amaravati should be modified to attract many tourists. We hope Naidu will sanction sufficient funds by instructing the respective officials to develop Amaravati as a top pilgrimage destination.

Gudipati Shanti Priya , Secunderabad-11

End students’ suicide-spree

In a tragic incident, a NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota. The incident took place in the Parshavnath area ahead of the national medical entrance exam. This is the 14th such case of suicide. The girl was a minor and had registered for the NEET exam. Around 17 cases of suicide by students undertaking coaching were reported in Kota last year. Depression is a state of low mood and averse to activity. Depression, anxiety, tension, failed love, guilt, hopelessness, illness, falsehood and disturbance because of shameless act by peers create suicidal tendencies. The authorities must step in and address this issue by way of extending counselling.

C.K. Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai-705

Unfortunate incident at Goa temple

The tragic stampede during a celebration at the famed Lairai Devi temple at Shirgaon in Goa, which killed eight devotees is a very unfortunate event. It is a sad commentary that in the last few years, there have been many such unfortunate incidents during religious programs. Some accidents are so serious that they will haun for a lifetime. The fact is that an unstable mind is unable to attain God. In the festival rush, there are always three types of people-wanderers, loafers and genuine devotees. It is because of wanderers and loafers that genuine devotees face problems and accidents happen. The event organisers and management committees should be extra vigilant to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur.

Sudhir G. Kangutkar,Vangani (East), Thane

Pak excesses: Deft handling by New Delhi

Even though, India did not fire a bullet, Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire agreement on the LoC by firing at Indian posts for the tenth day in succession. New Delhi has, in the meanwhile, gone in for other diplomatic measures against Pakistan like suspension of Indus Water Treaty with that country, not allowing Pakistan registered ships into Indian ports, and suspending postal and parcel service to India. These moves are strong and well-timed measures by India. The impatience expressed by Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in this regard is unnecessary; and Congress cannot dictate the nation in this connection.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Situation at LoC is war-like

India has said that Pakistan’s test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday is escalating tensions between the two countries. The Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 450 km. Post- Pahalgam, Pakistan has been frantically issuing naval warnings, ramping up naval drills in the Arabian Sea, and indulging in continuous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done well by giving the armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the terror attack. Many fear that the grave situation may result in a war between India and Pakistan.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai