MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th December 2024

Hurrah, Google zeroes in on Hyderabad!

The reputation of Hyderabad as global IT giant and innovation hub, plus the efforts by the IT Ministry of Telangana, has enabled clinching the deal with Google to establish its Global Safety Engineering Centre in Hyderabad. The state-of-art cybersecurity facility will take on the biggest tech concern facing the world i.e., cyber frauds and data security. It’s indeed a pride moment for Telangana to have GSEC, the second centre after Tokyo in the Asia-Pacific region. The centre will not only create direct employment, but also open opportunities for ancillary enterprises to spring up.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Ashwin a great all-round player

Veteran India spinner proved his prowess with both ball and bat in the test series against Bangladesh. The 37-year-old bowling all-rounder picked up 11 wickets in the series with a match-winning hundred (113) in the first test on his home-ground. Courtesy of this all-round performance, Ashwin was awarded the ‘Player of the Series’ award. Notably, it was his 11th ‘player of the series’ award as he equalled the record of Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. In Chennai, he made a hundred against England when the chips were down. He proved to be a match winner and in a pink ball test he picked up 4 wickets. He is the most efficient all-rounder in the world.

S Akhilesh Krishnan, Chennai

Govt, Oppn show democratic spirit

It is most gratifying that at the meeting of Lok Sabha Speaker and floor leaders of all parties, everybody expressed frustration on parliament not functioning and that it was not appropriate to waste people’s money (THI, 3/12). It is good that a breakthrough to end the deadlock was achieved to prevent further paralysis of winter session of parliament as ruling parties and opposition agreed for discussion on Constitution in both houses and raising some serious issues during zero hour. Indeed, it’s a nice and timely transformation of minds of members as winter session of parliament appeared set to end without any business.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Women not machines to produce babies

This refers to Hans Editorial “Hypocrisy, lack of foresight is making our leadership silly (Dec 4). Dire necessity before the government is to provide the frugal comforts such as food, shelter and clothing to the needy. No dearth for population in a tropical country like India. Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary is absolutely right to say “women are not rabbits” in the context of procreation. Bigger countries like USA, Russia, Australia have less than 50 per cent of Indian population and they seem to be not bothered about population growth. India is still reeling under developing one not because of lack of resources but because of utter poverty.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

It is unacceptable to ask people have 3 children per couple. It is nothing but religious politics & we, people, can’t be soft targets. The celebrities issue statements, provoke misguided youth and warm themselves in the fire that gets ignited and razed beyond control. The hatred that emerges against a particular group of people, whenever instigated by political motives, soon gets followed by bonhomie because of opportunistic stooping by the same political parties which create enmity. Only a sensible populace and wise leadership and responsible duties help people repulse the foolish directions of the political, self-styled leaders.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Google Maps reliable no more

Once again, Google Maps’ misleading raised the scepticism about accuracy and reliability on satellite-based navigation in India. A vehicle, a Tata Tigor, veered off the road and plunged into the Kalapur canal in Bareilly’s Izzatnagar area on Pilibhit Road, due to the severe road erosion that left the road dangerously damaged, leaving the passengers unscathed. It coincides with another incident which occurred on 24 November where 3 people lost their lives. Authorities must implement the protocols and rules and use symbolic traffic signs to ensure public safety.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur