MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th March 2023

Global Summit in AP a great beginning

The prestigious Global Investment Summit (GIS) conducted by AP government in Vishakapatnam for 2days on March 3-4 proved beyond doubt that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is both welfare-centric and development-oriented government. It proved wrong the main opposition's criticism that the government could press the button for DBT but cannot entice the industrialists to invest in the state. However the government succeeded by inviting industrial giants like Ambanis, Birlas, Adhanis and Jindals. Nearly 378 MoUs were signed to envisage Rs 13.41 lakh crore investment and 6 lakh jobs .The state government succeeded in projecting that AP is an investment destination as it has 974-km coast line , abundance of sun light, business-friendly governance,infrastructure etc.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

There was a very good response from the investors. The Global Summit was conducted for 2 days at Andhra university Engineering college Grounds. Investors, ministers and delegates from 40 countries participated in it and thousands attended. It was a grand success. More than Rs 13 lakh crores in investment was announced. 13 units were inagurated virtually by chief minister of AP during the summit itself. Mittal narrated the AP advantage, nicely. Kudos to Chief Minister and his team. Six lakh jobs are likely to be created. Vizag will be job hub now. However, ignoring Vizag Mayor is not fair.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

The Global Summit is successful as the MoUs amounting to more than Rs 13 lakh crores are concerned. However, this is only a very very preliminary step and a lot of announced ease of doing measures have to be implemented by the government at every stage within hours as announced in the real spirit. Fortunately the advantages of the state are many like the port area and best climate throughout the year which can certainly bring about quick changes in the industrial development of the state, also through exports and imports through sea. The opposition should wait and allow the progress to be started. Whichever may be the capital and whatever may be the Supreme decision, the summit is the beginning of promotion of industrial development in different parts of the state which is important for the state.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Unsavoury tussle between govts, Governors

It is an old story but has resurfaced with graver implications for democracy and centre-state relations in the present scenario. We knew of how the Indira Gandhi government queered pitch for the governments of opposition parties through the handiwork of Governors and dismissed them almost at her whims. With the Narendra Modi government following in the footsteps of Indira Gandhi, the governments in the opposition ruled states in the country are up in arms against the controversial actions of their respective Governors. This does not bode well for a vibrant democracy that is India. The tussle between Governors and the State governments in Punjab and Telangana has now reached the corridors of the courts. But what the judicial system do in such sensitive matters which are purely political in nature. In a mature democracy that India claims to be, both Centre and State governments, especially BJP and opposition parties, should hold talks not to precipitate the matter. Judicial intervention cannot resolve what is essentially a political tangle and any verdict may be seen as overreach into the executive domain.

G Panduranga Rao, Machilipatnam

Attempts to pressure SC will backfire

Massive protests are rocking Israel as the country's far-right government ploughs ahead with planned judicial 'reforms' that critics say undermine judiciary's independence. This has a lesson for the powers-that-be at the Centre in India. Of late, central ministers are literally on a warpath against the topmost judicial court in the country, apparently as it fends off any attempt to seek a role for the government, read executive, in the appointments of judges to the apex court. In the latest instance, the SC's verdict that a committee comprising the PM, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India must pick the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) would have raised the hackles of the Central government. While the SC opposes any role for the executive in the selection of judges, it could, nevertheless, ensure transparency in the process. The government's insistence on its say in the selection would only rankle the public as in Israel and may put the BJP government in very poor light in the eyes of the countrymen. Only independent judiciary can point out the failures of the government and adjudge its actions as per the Constitution. It will protect and uphold the rule of law.

Paravati S, Hyderabad