MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th Sep 2025

GST rate cuts: A show of economic nationalism

After the 56th meeting of the GST council has given approval to the revised two-tier tax structure, the GST rate cuts is welcomed by one and all as they would ease the burden on them. In short, hitherto multiple slabs and complex compliance been rationalised with two slabs simpler and easier compliance for traders by the Centre has not only eased the burden on the small business houses but also would ensure stronger purchasing power for the middle class which in turn will propel increased spendings. In reality, lower taxes spur consumption, expand compliance and widen the tax base. This is indeed a larger context of GST reform.

Further, while empowering its citizens and protecting domestic industries from predatory global corporations, the NDA government has shown that economic nationalism is the best shield against foreign coercion. By and large, the GST reforms are part of a bigger doctrine that makes life easier for the people and to shield itself from economic blackmail. The message is this abundantly clear that India would engage with the world on equal terms and not be dictated by the West anymore.

At the same time, since a large part of the burden would fall on the states, the onus is on the centre to address the legitimate concerns of the states over the potential revenue losses by evolving a proper mechanism to protect adverse impact of the GST reforms. All in all, more than anything, the GST cuts assert that growth will be people-centric and not dependent on foreign nations.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

GST 2.0 is a welcome measure that is sure to boost consumption and help businesses too. The complexity of rates is gone, with introduction of two-tier rate of five and 18 per cent. The sin and luxury goods at 40% is again a well-conceived move. However, what yet remains to be done is to include petrol, diesel and liquor in the GST fold. These commodities are the core revenue generators as well they affect the common man. However, the ‘one nation one tax’ is still a distant dream

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Kerala govt hospital sets an example

Doctors in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in Kerala successfully treated a 17-year-old suffering from dual and extremely rare amoebic and fungal brain infections, slated to be the first instance of treating such simultaneous infections globally. This proves that public healthcare sector has the wherewithal to break new frontiers in healthcare dispensation. Given better government funding, it could definitely be a world-beater, and, more importantly place quality healthcare within the reach of the nation’s not so well-oiled.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Teachers in the era of AI

I am a Teacher and an Educator with more than 20 Years of Teaching Experience. I am writing this article on Teachers Day to express my concern over the use of Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and I am of the opinion that AI can never replace a teacher .

Today’s era is by dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) with machines and robots replacing the Teachers . The role of teachers has never been more important than today . While AI certainly helps in providing personalized learning experiences and automated grading, it simply falls short in many areas and in multiple ways .

Teachers understand the stress and anxiety that the students go through which a machine will never be able to do . Teaching means creating opportunities for students where they are able to think critically, analyse by themselves and Question what is being taught.

This fosters the development of creativity and a balanced approach towards facing the highly competitive World outside. Teachers are also mentors and role models who help in character building of the students and nurture them with their love, attention and care giving .

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad