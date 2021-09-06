MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th September 2021

Make Aadhaar mandatory for purchase of liquor

It refers to the practical initiative taken by authorities in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu whereby customers will have to produce their vaccination certificates for having taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, and also Aadhaar cards for buying liquor from the state-run TASMAC outlets in a bid to make the district 100 per cent vaccinated which already has 97 per cent population vaccinated.

Importance of liquor was highlighted in lockdown days when State governments had to open liquor shops to get much-needed revenue, and people in general for the first time came to know that on an average 15-20 per cent of revenue in each State where sale of liquor is not banned comes from sale of liquor.

But it was also significant that many persons from poor section of society were also seen eager to purchase liquor, out of which many might have got special corona relief of Rs 500 each in their bank accounts a day earlier.

It is highly illogical that corona relief may be misused for purchase of liquor. Best remedy is to make sale of liquor only on Aadhaar cards. All subsidies, freebies and other monetary relief may be cancelled for those who might have purchased liquor on their Aadhaar cards.

Steps can also be taken so that liquor may not be purchased on Aadhaar cards of other family members including house-ladies.

Madhu Agrawal, Delhi

Regulation of web channels, social media need of hour

As Chief Just of India LV Ramana very rightly and timely points out, the country gets a bad name because of unbridled web channels, twitter, Facebook, Youtube, villainous TV serials, movies etc.

Since there is no regulatory mechanism in place of these websites, not only present-day youth is resorting to unsocial and immoral activities but also spoiling their career growth and family relations. It is unfortunate that some aged persons are also addicted to mobile sites.

It is the wishful list of the people given the courts are now in the changing scenario to initiate strong and serious steps on contempt of court orders as governments have defied many judgments in the past in which working groups lost their legitimate rights.

Last but not least during the tenure of LV Ramana as the CJI, a sea change is expected in the judiciary which should not reverse its judgments on the pretext of judicial reviews though this provision is enshrined in the system of law, but harming genuineness of the cases.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Kudos to Suhas Lalinakere

Kudos to Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj for his unbelievable and marvellous acclaim for winning the silver in Paralympics 2020.

He is an ideal for a lot of young aspirants to have such aptitude with intellect and stamina. He scripted history as he is the first IAS officer to have a medal in the Paralympics. It's all like dreams, the nation has, are coming true.

Md Yousuf Kamal, Muzaffarpur

Deeply disappointing

A media investigation has found that at least 8 of the top 60 apps in India today are Chinese operated, and together reach over 211 million users every month.

The same apps had 96 million users in July 2020 when they were banned – implying that they acquired 115 million new users in the last 13 months. This is what we Indians do.

Frankly, beyond those few moments of patriotic fervour, we have no sense of patriotism or nationalism and we gravitate towards our hedonistic pleasure. Really, deeply disappointing.

MR Jayanthi, Coimbatore

Bitter reality for Sharmila

Now Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, founded a new political party under the name and style of YSR Telangana Party with voluble orations in nook and corner of Telangana State keeping the target on power in 2024 general elections.

Prima facie, she is not local though she was born in Telangana state. Even now, people migrated to Hyderabad on employment and business half century ago are known as Andhra settlers in Telangana. Therefore, there is no locus standi to claim her as Telangana bidda.

She must not forget that Andhra settlers in Hyderabad have voted for successful TRS contestant but not the close relative of Andhra-based Nandamuri family lady member in 2019.

However, hard work with determination and perseverance, accepting bouquets and brickbats at boisterous level, will certainly pay anticipated dividends.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

No true autonomy for agencies

It is a pity that truth in the infamous Tollywood drug case has not yet come out and that offenders are not punished even after lapse of four years (Rakul grilled in Tollywood drug case, September 4).

There is no dearth of sincere and efficient officials in excise department and Enforcement Directorate, but they were never allowed to function independently due to undue interference by political parties. It is sure the developments are a dent on people's faith on democracy.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad