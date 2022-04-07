MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th April 2022

Strive for an end to Russian aggression

India has been maintaining fine balance between warring groups in Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite being under growing pressure to take sides. The minister of external affairs has rightly said in parliament that India takes sides with peace only. It's appropriate for India to support the call for an independent probe into the ghastly killings in Bucha of Ukraine by Russia. At the same time, it cannot close doors either to Russia or to the west and EU on the trade and diplomatic relations front. Till now India has been closely observing the developments and acting cautiously in its response to the appeals from the warring groups. It should take an initiative to find ways to stop the war which is turning uglier and proving costlier day after day.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

Keeping in tune with its neutral stand, can India help Ukraine in whatever manner possible? One example can be in exporting good quality rice to Ukrainians as a relief measure. This rice can as well be procured from Telangana by the Centre thereby solving two issues in one go. the Centre can thus address the grievance of Telangana farmers and at the same time earn international acclaim by going to the rescue of the war-torn Ukraine.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Denial of quota to disabled in promotions

Supreme Court has directed the government to implement 4 per cent reservation in promotion for the disabled. Will not implementing the judgement be treated as a contempt of court? Definitely, it is a contempt of court but the question arises who will ask this question because the matter is related to the disabled and there is an insensitive attitude towards this section of society. Even the Disability Acts passed by the parliament have not been implemented till now which is totally against natural justice against the various courts judgements against NHRC against the spirit of Preamble of Constitution and lastly against the weaker sections of society as the disabled are being treated as weaker section of the society. Now, the Central government sought some clarification on the verdict and the Supreme Court clarified that there is no ambiguity and the decision should be implemented as five years already had passed.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Will Army bail out Imran Khan?

After the powerful Pakistan Army has come out that there is no proof of US role in toppling the government, Imran Khan cannot be trusted anymore. The Supreme Court has clearly said that it would only examine the constitutionality of the proceedings in the house and will not meddle in the matter. Imran shamelessly dragged US and Russia in the internal matters of Pakistan. There is no doubt his wrongful actions are certain to trigger an ugly war in the streets of Pakistan between PTI and the opposition in the coming days, raising a million dollar question whether army will come to his rescue after it catapulted him to power through deceit in 2018.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Indoctrination of IIT grad disturbing

The attack by a Muslim youth on policemen, with a machete at Goraknath temple at Gorakhpur, caused grievous injuries on them. The UP anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) will probe the case to unravel the mystery in its entirety. The assailant, being a chemical engineer who passed out of IIT-Bombay in 2015, his father's depiction of him as mentally unstable must be taken with a pinch of salt. He has been reportedly radicalised by hate preaching of Zakir Naik, which inspired him to become fidayeen for the cause of Islam. There is an assertive, determined and overwhelming propaganda against BJP by the Opposition, in the wake of their losing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Our greatest wealth is health

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7. This year's theme is 'Our Planet, Our Health' aims to direct global attention toward the well-being of our planet and the humans living in it. The main aim to celebrate this day is to increase awareness about health-related concerns that every human being facing and how to deal with them. The best investment you can do in your life is to invest in your own health, it will always be worth it. So, let's take a pledge this year to put our 100% efforts in our health and to avoid junk food.

Somya Agrawal, Ujjain