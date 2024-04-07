MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th April 2024

Modi mantra is sure to get NDA another term

The Bold Talk column by V Ramu Sarma correctly analyses certain real facts with regard to NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A alliance. Our Opposition leaders know that they have let a good opportunity to slip through their hands. They have failed to capitalise on any core issues that would have helped them fight the 2024 General elections. The Opposition looks weak and without any credible leader, who can appeal to the masses. On the other hand, our PM has drawn out a Viksit Bharat Plan for 2047 and the road map to make India a developed nation. This is where the strength of our PM lies. The BJP has also forged some strategic alliances for seat sharing with the BJD in Orissa, the Jana Sena and TDP in AP and is also welcoming those who had left the party. The target of 370 plus looks certain for BJP, whereas the Opposition does not have any plans to stop the trajectory of BJP. They have failed to raise their voice against issues like the price inflation and how our PM will make his plan of Viksit Bharat come true. The reality is the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by Rahul Gandhi has not been able to influence the electorate in a big way. Presently there is no anti-incumbency wave against PM Modi. However, the big question is how the target of 400+ will be achieved. The BJP and its NDA allies are supremely confident of North India voting in its favour. It definitely needs a push in the Southern States.

– Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

The Modi-led BJP has a clear advantage and is well-positioned to win the 2024 general elections. At the heart of the BJP's electoral politics lies the persona of PM Modi, as he commands unparalleled popularity and exerts a magnetic influence over the voters. His charismatic leadership, coupled with a visionary agenda for national development, resonates deeply with the masses. "The Modi Factor’, as it is commonly termed, represents charisma, policy efficacy, and mass appeal. PM Modi’s favorability ratings are high with not many signs of anti-incumbency. A number of factors tilt the electoral field in favour of PM Modi. From welfare schemes and Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration to a divided Opposition. Central to PM Modi's enduring appeal is the cultivation of a distinct personality cult. Unlike his predecessors, PM Modi has positioned himself as not merely a political leader but as a transformative figure. Additionally, his assertive foreign policy initiatives have made his image as a statesman of global repute. On the other hand, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A has been rudderless, clueless and struggling without cohesion among themselves. The exit of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) that acted as a fulcrum in its formation has dented its credibility and strength. They mainly bank on the allegations of vindictive politics of the Modi government targeting its leaders through investigative agencies. This can't fetch them votes as people believe politicians are corrupt and must be investigated.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

By and large, the moods of voters have changed across the nation and there is no doubt they want a strong and steady leader who has a clear narrative at the helm to lead the country. In this context, Congress manifesto promising the moon with impossible promises, calling it "Nyay Patra" at transforming the Indian landscape and mindscape of people, only appears more a figment of imagination. Moreover, India needs decisive leadership and direction and Narendra Modi's pledge to mainstream the marginalised and bring in a greater sense of a responsibility and accountability among all sections of people. The Congress has repeatedly lashed out at NDA by alleging "vendetta politics" without any evidence.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The Congress promises intend to negate all achievements the nation has made over the period of 10 years, and are intended to destroy the very roots of social, judicial, communal, economic fabric of the country in one go. It is said that the manifesto is based on Rahul Gandhi’s extensive ‘Bharat Jodo - Nyay Yatra’ inputs he gained from these trips. The unmissable fact remains that the Congress family which got four generations of unhindered rule in which it failed miserably to achieve things meaningfully is now blaming the BJP for not doing enough.

The dismal reality the Congress is going through is evident as prudent and level-headed individuals are leaving the party for brazenly 'anti-national and anti-sanatan' stand – to join the BJP that the nation is watching. As for BJP’s plan to secure 370 seats on its own, and its plan to taking the NDA tally beyond 400+ is definitely achievable; and these extra seats definitely come from TS, AP,TN, Kerala and Karnataka without an iota of doubt.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

Following the release of Congress manifesto, its president Mallikarjun Kharge has said, “The voices of the people are put into words in the party’s manifesto” which has the unbridled backing and support of senior leaders of the party like Sonia Gandhi, Chidambaram and Venugopal. Karnataka and Telangana proved fertile grounds for experimenting with freebie culture, to be implemented in the country – by way of minimum wage at Rs 400, Rs 1 lac annual handout to women of the country, no to Agnipath recruitment, spitting the judiciary into two groups, diluting power of investigation agencies to make them spineless. These moves make even an unlettered individual indulging in a hearty laugh at the naïve mindset and frustration of the party to be at the receiving end of the central agencies for the dirty and anti-national deeds committed during its tenure.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

The victory of the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi is a foregone conclusion. The society that was ridden with corruption, untidiness, crime, absolute poverty, inflation and disease was given a new face after NaMo assumed office in 2014. India has triumphed over absolute poverty as officially made out in a report issued by Brooklyn University of USA. During the third Quarter of the FY 2023-24, the growth rate in the nation has reached 8.4% which is an excellent record. The fourth biggest Hong Kong stock exchange has been replaced by that of India which is capable of reaching 4.33 trillion dollar valued listing of shares. According to world poverty clock data devised by the World Data labs, while the rural poverty of India is 2.5%, the urban poverty level of India is only 1% which is an indication of a better situation in the nation. India has escalated to fifth position from the 10th rank in the world economic system in the last one decade. This is indeed an appreciable achievement. The growth rate which was 7.2% in the FY 2022-23 has ascended to 8.4% in 2023-24 which is surprising particularly at a time when few other nations are reeling under economic morass especially after the onslaught of Corona pandemic. Under the leadership of Modi alone BJP & NDA are expected to win a landslide victory in the coming elections.

– Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

***

The Congress has released its manifesto for the general elections. The ‘document of justice’ has made significant promises. The most damaging of these is to permit minorities to adopt their respective personal laws. This is nothing but self-defeating and detrimental to the plurality and unity of the nation, which is home to a large number of faiths. All of them cannot be allowed to pull in different directions, based on their personal laws, in the process tearing asunder the country’s social fabric. This promise in Congress’ manifesto shows that the once ‘grand old party’ hasn’t learnt its lessons right with regard to minority appeasement at the expense of the majority. This policy is what cost the party badly, once the BJP led NDA decided to take up the cause of the majority which was being taken for a ride by years of Congress rule.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

Re: In his article, "BJP Poised, Oppn Flounders", (The Hans India, Apr 6), V Ramu Sarma was of the view that reduced opposition in Maharashtra may serve as a solace to the NDA allies in forthcoming polls. However, ground realities here show an altogether different picture. During the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the then saffron allies, viz. Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiva Sena won 23 and 18 seats respectively out of total 48 seats in the State. Alas, it was 'kissa kursi ka' (Chief Minister's post) that drifted both the parties away from 'friendship'.

Subsequent developments saw forging a new alliance of Shiv Sena with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), forming Maha Vikas Aghadi made Uddhav Thackeray as the first Chief Minister of Thackeray family, hitherto remote controllers. With its new found friends, (Congress, NCP), Shiv Sena lost its Hindutva image in general masses. However, BJP's 'master stroke' of rocking the boat of Thackeray's government later, through the vertical split of Shiv Sena legislative party in June 2022, thereafter making forming BJP govt with breakaway Shiv Sena party (Eknath Shinde), neither enhanced the image of BJP in general masses; rather restored the lost sympathy to Balasaheb Thackeray's son Uddhav.

Likewise, Ajit Pawar's deserting of his uncle, (July 2023) again at the insistence of BJP also earned political weightage to the octogenarian, Maratha leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Next, most of the turncoats in Shiv Sena and NCP now sitting in Treasury benches of Maharashtra state Assembly are facing criminal charges and financial irregularities, getting 'shelter', under ruling party, a fact also known to common man. Further, now BJP leadership finding an uphill task to convince its own cadre leaders, also finding difficulty to accommodate the 'new comers' to grant

Lok Sabha tickets. It is also doubtful whether these 'outsiders' are confident to win the forthcoming polls with just 'Modi mantra'. Therefore, unlike in other States, 18th Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is a testing time to all political parties.

– Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

‘My Health, My Right’ for global well-being

The 2024 theme for the World Health Day to be observed on April 7, commemorating the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) – My health, my right – underscores equitable access to essential healthcare, education, information, clean water, nutrition, and a healthy environment as fundamental human rights, advocating for universal access to quality services and freedom from discrimination.

Recognising the vital link between human well-being and environmental health highlights the urgent need to prioritise creating healthy societies within sustainable environments. However, progress towards achieving universal health coverage, as outlined in SDGs target 3.8 by 2030, has been insufficient.

World Health Day emphasises prevention through regular physical activity, a balanced diet, routine check-ups, and proper hygiene to prevent illness. Advocacy for fair healthcare access and policies addressing social determinants of health is crucial to promoting health equity.

Active engagement on World Health Day is crucial for maximizing its impact. Individuals, organizations, and governments can contribute by organizing events, leading health campaigns, sharing resources, and advocating for policies prioritizing universal health rights. This emphasis on healthy lifestyles and equitable healthcare access fosters awareness, advocacy, and action on global health disparities, highlighting the interconnectedness of health worldwide.

– Dr Krishna KumarVepakomma, Hyderabad

***

April 7 is World Health Day. Today, the WHO marks its 76th anniversary. This year it is observed with the theme, ‘my health, my right’. The theme chimes in with the UN’s declaration that ’every human being is entitled to the enjoyment of the attainable standard of health conducive to living a life in dignity’. Everyone, regardless of class, race, religion and region, must have access to health care. Still the sad reality is that millions of people across the word are denied this basic right. Lack of health care is still a persistent and unresolved problem.

The right to health must extend to the underlying determinants of health such as food, water and sanitation and conditions indispensable for good health. Human health is inextricably linked with the planet’s health. Hence we must act to protect the planet. Climate change bears on human health and needs to be tackled by collective global action. Covid-19 pandemic has shown how fragile we are and the lessons learnt from it should enable us to be prepared for potential outbreaks of pandemics in the future. Health service is a public service and must become free from profit-making. It is time to address huge inequities in access to quality health care between rich and poor countries and between rich and poor in poor countries. Health care must become a poll issue in the election. Political parties should declare their commitment and resolve to increase investment in health and meet the health needs of all citizens.

– G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

NCERT enacts a balanced act

The recent update exercise undertaken by the NCERT to revise references in textbooks has sparked discussions about the portrayal of historical events and political narratives in educational materials. NCERT clarified that these updates are not a syllabus revision but rather an effort to reflect contemporary realities and correct factual errors in textbooks. One notable change involves the references to the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya. NCERT adjusted the language to align with the latest developments in politics, highlighting the importance of presenting accurate and updated information to students. Similarly, the portrayal of historical events such as Manipur's merger with India and the killing of Muslims in the 2002 Gujarat riots has been revisited to provide a more nuanced and balanced perspective. NCERT emphasized the need to acknowledge the complexity of such events, ensuring that all communities affected are represented accurately. Overall, efforts to update educational textbooks reflect a commitment to providing students with accurate, relevant, and inclusive learning materials.

– Shruti Saggar, Pune

Jagan faces heat, but may triumph

YSRCP led by CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to form the government in the Andhra Pradesh state for the second consecutive time. A majority of the poll predictions say that YSRCP will get 100-110 seats in the AP assembly even though the party is facing heat wave in the state. Jagan should overcome TDP and its allies and INC led by his sister Y S Sharmila who claim that YSR is born in INC and he sacrificed his life in INC. Jagan did well as CM of the AP state in the first tenure, but the party is facing anti-incumbency wave in the upcoming assembly elections. Political analysts suggest that Jagan will again form the government in the AP state and it is also predicted that YSRCP can alone form the government without having any alliance.

– V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Party hopping is the order of the day

‘Bad officials are the ones elected by good citizens who do not vote,’ George Jean Nathan aptly said. The present Indian political scenario reflects it. The upcoming elections are entirely different from those of previous years. The leaders of those days were scrupulous regarding floor crossing. They had political ethics which contained them from changing parties. Gradually, the ethics have been transformed to the selfish motto of the politicians and now the leader who does not change the parties especially to the ruling party can’t survive in the existing political scenario.

Leaders are seen to switch over to the other party overnight deserting the leadership or cadre that had given them political life. They can easily adjust with the new political outfit which they have been criticizing for the last few years. The colour of the shawls changes very easily and frequently as per the situation. Some leaders were called ‘right man in a wrong party’ or wrong man in a right party’. But nowadays both the leaders and the parties seem to be wrong.

Let’s not try to unearth morals or values in our political system where politics is a business but not service and opportunism is the only motive of the leaders to meet their ends. We should not look for any political acumen or visionaries that lead the nation to a brighter world.

– Srikumar, Hyderabad

Phone tapping scandal reeks of sordid affairs

The phone tapping case is bound to put many political big wigs and State top IAS and IPS brass in the dock and may cause political tremors in other States. In a sense, the phone tapping practice is legal if it is done only by the persons and the institutions authorised to do it by the governments in some special cases and in the interest of the safety and sovereignty of the nation and the governments. There are laws and clear-cut procedures to be scrupulously followed.

The sordid drama of phone tapping in Telangana has all the elements what the doctor ordered! A group of hand-picked high-level police personnel indulged in the phone tapping for personal and political ends. Of course, keeping tabs on political rivals is an old and time-tested practice. According to a recent report, the phones of all political leaders worth their name have been tapped since 2019. Karnataka had faced this problem as far back as in1980s.

In many cases, the Supreme Court has categorically said that phone tapping is an act that runs against the right to personal privacy and freedom given to every person under the Article 21 of the Constitution. In one interesting case, the Court has said that even the husband has no right to tap the phone of his wife.

The three cases of liquor scam, electoral bonds, and the phone tapping have one common thing between them and that is the vaulting ambition – for power and money. Only God can save us.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad