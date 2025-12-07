MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th December 2025

Govt must keep track of outsourcing units

Of late both government and public sector banks, including banking behemoth State Bank of India (SBI) are increasingly relying on outsourcing of tasks that were earlier performed by their permanent staff. Keeping expedience and public convenience in view and to minimise red tape, these institutions are entering into a contract with outside agencies and delegating certain non-core functions to external service providers whose remunerations. The compensation is fixed by the delegating authorities.

Outsourcing of services, no doubt leads to cost reduction and bolsters efficiency, thanks to which the principal establishments can focus exclusively on their core business areas. Nonetheless, outsourcing brings its own disadvantages.

First among them is recruitment scope in government and banks to the affected extent. Next is lack of accountability as regards outsourcing agencies, due to which they tend to exploit their hapless customers.

Some may clandestinely play the role of middlemen between pliable officials and the gullible parties. As a deterrent, the government and public sector banks should conspicuously display the fixed category-wise compensation payable to outsourcing agencies.

D V Sankara Rao, Hyderabad

‘Word of the year’ getting influenced by social media

Englishis a dynamic language that is spoken by over two billion people across countries as a lingua franca and as an effective means of communication. Not being a static language, it is getting enriched by the addition of several words from other languages even as it strives to evolve into a more potential global language. Addition of every new word sparks enormous curiosity among the lovers of English. Every year the Oxford University Press (OUP) announces ‘The word of the year’ based on its wide usage and voting through language monitoring. OUP has announced ‘rage bait’ as this year’s ‘word’, which it defines as a noun. It means that you respond with anger when social media posts are found to be provocative and offensive.

Making it OUP’s roll of honour earlier were words such as podcast, emoji, razz and brain rot, each of which now figure in the Oxford English dictionary. Giving ‘rage bait’ a run for its money were ‘Aura farming’ and ‘Bio hack’. The former denotes "cultivation of an impressive, attractive or charismatic persona or public image by behaving or presenting oneself in a way intended subtly to convey an air of confidence or coolness or mystique”. "Bio hack" is defined as an attempt to improve or optimise one's physical or mental performance, health or longevity, using diet, exercise, or drugs or even technological devices. On a closer study we find that ‘rage bait’ is not a single word, but a combination of two words. But OUP is steadfast that it indeed is one word. If both words are blended as ‘ragebait’, it will be like blackboard, toothbrush and eyelashes. If we place a hyphen, rage-bait will become a compound word like short-sighted, self-interest, well-known and post-war. It is for linguists and language-experts to clarify whether it is a single word or a combination of two words or a compound word.

Earlier, new words were incorporated into the Oxford English dictionary, drawing from plays, novels, poetry and short stories. Nowadays, with smartphones in everybody's hands, social media platforms play a pivotal role in influencing and shaping the English language. Social media-influenced words are widely used by netizens. So the impact of social media on the English language is an undeniable fact.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada

Fair jobs, bright

future

Therecent announcement that Telangana will recruit 40,000 persons as government employees in the next six months has raised hopes across the state, especially among the unemployed youth.

Such a large-scale recruitment drive can uplift many families, reduce economic stress, and restore faith in public institutions, provided the process remains transparent, merit-based, and free from influence or favouritism. I urge the authorities to strictly monitor the selection process, promptly publish clear eligibility criteria and merit lists and ensure equal opportunity regardless of one’s background or ‘connections’.

This way, the promise of “employment for all” becomes real, and the youth of Telangana can nurture genuine hopes of a more secure future.

Omar Faruque,Mumbai

Rethinking education by shifting to human-centric learning

Inresponse to the report on the new education playbook, it's clear that the traditional approach to learning is becoming a thing of the past. The focus is shifting from "rote learning" to "learning by doing", with an emphasis on developing essential skills like empathy, communication, and adaptability. As the article highlights, "it's not about how much you can memorize, it's about how well you can think on your feet, adapt, and connect with people." The rise of human-centric learning is a welcome change, and it's heartening to see classrooms across India embracing this approach. By incorporating real-world learning experiences, case studies, and problem-solving exercises, students are better equipped to "think outside the box" and develop the skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. The role of technology in education is also crucial, but it's essential to strike the right balance between "tech-savvy" and "human-centric" approaches. When used wisely, technology can "bridge the gap" between traditional teaching methods and modern learning needs. As noted in the article, the future of education lies in "reimagining what it means to learn" and prioritising development of human skills like creativity, leadership, and emotional intelligence. These skills are the "key to unlocking" future success, and it's essential that our education system recognises their importance.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada

Give free hand to school teachers

Teachersare the best judges of students. They routinely meet their pupils and teach them as per their requirements. Teachers are efficient enough to make necessary changes in the regular plans. As far as the pupils’ preparation for exams is concerned, teachers need no help or instruction from any outside source. However, authorities in Andhra Pradesh are forcibly making teachers follow their instructions for SSC students to prepare for the final exams in March. A detailed action plan has been ordered by the officials, who never come out of the cosy air-conditioned rooms, for the teachers to follow scrupulously at ground level which is quite different from the comfort zone of human beings. Every teaching, study and exam period has been prescribed a topic up to March. It would have been worth the effort had this plan been proposed from the beginning of the academic year for every class. Asking students to study the entire syllabus three months prior to the class 10 exams is akin to asking a batsman to hit a six of the last ball of the over, leaving the first five balls without offering any stroke when only six runs are needed. As teachers are held responsible for every result, it would be better if they are given a free hand as in the case of Operation Sindhoor where defence forces were free to draw their own plan of action.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Global aviation flying high @ 81

Aviationhas reshaped the world in just one lifetime — connecting nations, powering economies, and bringing people closer than ever before. Every International Civil Aviation Day (December 7), which was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966, we celebrate this transformative force and the global cooperation that makes safe and seamless air travel possible. With the adoption of United Nations Agenda 2030, aviation’s role in sustainable development has become even more crucial. Signed on 7 December 1944 by 52 States, the Chicago Convention laid the foundation for safe, orderly, and fair international air travel — and established International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as the specialized agency responsible for coordinating global air transport standards. ICAO continues to promote safety, security, modernisation and environmental responsibility, including efforts toward greener aviation and sustainable growth.

India is witnessing remarkable aviation growth. From 74 airports in 2014, the network has grown to around 162 this year. The country has become one of the largest aviation markets globally, aided by rising incomes, enhanced regional connectivity, and expanding infrastructure. As international and domestic travels expand, aviation continues to play a pivotal role in India’s economic and social development.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma,Hyderabad-45

Like Assam, all States must ban Jihadi propaganda

TheAssam government has struck at the root of radical extremism. Under Section 98 of BNSS-2023, all material linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, Ansarullah Bangla Team, and Ansar-al-Islam—books, magazines, websites, encrypted chat groups, and digital content—has been banned with immediate effect. This is not just about printed pages; it is about shutting down the online fire that will no longer find space in Assam. Police reports are alarming—over the past three years, hundreds of youths were drawn into these groups’ videos, manuals, and recruitment channels; some were even ready to cross the border. Posters and documents revealed content promoting violent jihad and describing India as “Dar-ul-Harb.” When radicalism reaches villages, silence becomes a crime—hence the ban was necessary. Yet a crucial challenge remains—where should the line be drawn? Could any religious text be wrongly targeted due to misinterpretation? The government must issue clear guidelines and set up an independent monitoring committee so the law targets terrorism, not faith. It is a major decision; in fact, courage means exactly that. If even one young person is saved from this toxic influence, the step will be historic. Now it is for other states to wake up and take decisive action.

Prof R K Jain,Barwani (MP)

Curb hate speech with an iron hand

The Karnataka cabinet’s move to introduce a hate-speech prevention bill is timely, albeit long overdue. Recorded cases of communal provocation continue to rise, yet enforcement remains weak. A law without strict implementation, independent oversight, and fast-track courts will only add to paperwork. The government must publish transparent annual data on hate-speech cases, mandate accountability for police delays, and ensure no political exemption. Curbing hate speech demands firm, impartial action not vague assurances. Only then will this law protect citizens rather than serve rhetoric.

Dr Vijaykumar H K,Raichur

The social contract of excellence: Are we paying our dues?

Welive in a world defined by mutual dependencies. Every day, we entrust our safety, health, nourishment, and well-being to strangers—professionals who occupy crucial roles in the vast machinery of modern life. Our collective expectations of these individuals are universally high, bordering on aspirational, yet entirely necessary. We expect the pilot, the train operator, and the taxi driver to possess unwavering focus, navigating us carefully and reliably to our destination. Our faith is placed in their hands as we surrender control over our journey. It is ditto with a chef in the restaurant; the teacher to offer deep insights and genuinely care for the development and security of our children; doctors and medical teams during our most vulnerable moments; and elected representatives to remain actively engaged with our communities and resolve our core issues in Assemblies and the Parliament.

Even in our personal spaces, we expect our domestic help and support staff to perform their duties diligently and respectfully, while at the workplace, we look to our bosses and higher-ups.

The most profound question arises when we step away from the role of the consumer, passenger, or patient, and step into our own professional capacity:

Are we discharging our duties in such a fashion?

When a constituent approaches our office, when a colleague needs our inputs, when a customer visits our desk, or when our junior staff member seeks guidance—are we upholding the same standard of excellence, care, and diligence we so fervently expect from others?

After all, social contract is a two-way street. The quality of our lives, communities, and nations is not merely determined by the competence of others, but by the integrity and commitment we each bring to our own sphere of influence. True societal progress begins not with demanding more from them, but by giving our absolute best to those who rely on us.

K Lakshman Rao,

Former faculty, Indian Bank, Bengaluru