MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2025

‘Right moment’ for PM’s holy dip

Unlike most devotees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chooses the “right moment” for his “divine connection”. His holy di in the Sangam could not have been timed better. This time too he, true to style, bathed himself in religious symbolism. The “Rudraksh” he held in his hands, the deep orange jersey he was clad in, the aarti he performed amid eth chanting of mantra said it all. He was not bothered about the allegation that it was a bid to sway the voters of Delhi if he could favour his party. Modi’s way of seeking votes was not limited to rallies and road shows. Being in a holy place on the day of election is his best election campaign mode. But the problem is that it amounts to displaying piety and using it to influence the voters. Of all the right-wing politicians, Modi has perfected the art of tapping religious identity for political gain to perfection. No doubt, if the visuals are anything to go by, he looked at a perfect fusion of religion and politics. But how it benefits the mass of Indian humanity, and it is acceptable in a secular democracy cannot be left unasked.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Kudos to Hyderabad innovator

This has reference to the News, “Techie Develops Garland Machine” (February 6, 2025). Kudos to our Balkampet innovator Shyam Babu for designing a 10 kg garland making machine. It was only on Wednesday that our IT & Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “India has a high degree of creativity.” Shyam Babu’s machine can be operated both by battery and electric power. By keeping the flowers in the designated place, the machine automatically makes garlands. This in fact is a true innovation. We have abundant talent with us. Somehow, we fail to encourage them by giving them a free hand. As our IT Minister hopes, with our young entrepreneurs and our researchers India will become world leaders of the A I revolution.

Dr A B Sai Prasad, Bengaluru

Dollar dreams end in dismay, despair

Going to the USA to earn high incomes, maintaining high standards of living was earlier definitely a green pasture for the educated elite, but this notion has to change at least now keeping in view the present political times in US. It is high time that the Indian students realise this and focus more on having education here itself. Honesty, sincere hard-work, quick accurate decision making and strong performances will certainly pay huge dividends within India itself. Merit pays here also. The recent happenings in the USA should be an eye opener to all to go to USA only with valid visas.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

It is exasperating to witness the mass extradition of

Indian citizens by USA. They are termed as illegal immigrants. Those who went to US on student visa, do menial jobs and earn extra bucks for survival; they too may be termed illegal and deported back. The gross

unemployment in home country is prompting the Indians to risk ‘investing’ in US dreams. Government must

either financially support the migrants till they settle

in US or must provide employment to youth in India to contain the exodus.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

AI summit should address grave threats

Ref: Editorial “A global summit on AI amid malicious abuses” (February 6, 2025). Artificial Intelligence is no doubt an extraordinary phenomenon moving at a frenetic pace. AI having a sinister influence on the human mind is discernible, it can play havoc to shape the behaviour of people with detrimental effect. Keeping in view, Facebook’s AI programme is designed to be part of their ambitions after AI has started to gain prominence. It is expected that the AI summit co-chaired by India and France to pave way for global AI standards will promote ethical governance by adopting the best practices alongside building a robust talent pool to spur AI startup pace.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Primary education in a state of neglect

ASER (Annual Status of Education Report) report NGO Pratham revealed incremental improvement in certain pockets of rural school education. We need transformational educational change. Primary school education has never been a priority for any government since independence. We made good strides rightly so in professional courses like IIT/NIT/ AIIMS but equal rigour lacks in school education. Education being state subject, they must work on high budget allocations for full strength of skilled teachers and infrastructure, washrooms for girls, library, playgrounds etc.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam