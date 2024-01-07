MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th January 2024

Modi – World’s tallest leader

Apropos article "A Brand Ambassador & Bulldozer.' PM Narendra Modi is undoubtedly the most recognised leader and far ahead of his counterparts in the world to retain the title of world’s ‘most popular’ leader. His very powerful use of symbols, his ability to turn relatively routine events into mega-promotional events highlights his abundant skills. Modi has "intent" and a "one point agenda" for the development of the country and countrymen, on which plank the BJP is winning elections, not on religious lines. Modi has tried to pragmatically integrate foreign policy with domestic economic interests. As a result, India shares preferential market access and economic cooperation through trade agreements with over 50 countries. He boldly uses Indian diaspora to develop leverages in foreign countries resulting in raising their stature to influential political elements in the host countries. India has become more assertive in striving to achieve its goals, while remaining away from the rivalry of powers as far as possible.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

Through his 'Bold talk', "A Brand Ambassador & Bulldozer," (The Hans India, Jan 6), V Ramu Sarma vividly explained the political aucumanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successive victories. In the event of the saffron party winning the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls (which is most likely), he will surpass the record of first PM, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, of being the longest uninterrupted elected Prime Minister of India. In the largest democratic nation like India, where the electorate is over 900 millions – earning such mandate is not a child's play.

On the other side, the 28 constituents of ace politicians comprising I.N.D.I.A, have no trust, no unity amongst themselves to dethrone their common foe (Modi). Merely targeting the BJP supremo, with no agenda of their own, the opposition leaders cannot earn the confidence of the people; and the polls are just less than 100 days away. Whereas, upon passing the litmus test by winning three states in recently held assembly polls, BJP appears to be drawing its strategy to face the general elections, at the same time splitting and ruffling the feathers of some strong regional parties like Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, to its advantage.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

***

The Modi juggernaut that the BJP has witnessed during the past two general elections will prove to be a repeat story for the NDA in 2024. The negative politics being played out by the Opposition is definitely contributing to BJP’s strength. The Opposition anger is based on the fact that the government is doing things in a systematic way, be it Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Triple Talaq, War Memorial in the national capital, implementing CAA; and calling out Congress Muslim appeasement.

The construction and consecration of the Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya will prove to be the crowning glory for BJP as Hindu sentiments are closely associated with the construction of the temple that is happening after a long hiatus of 550 years. India’s creditable achievements in the space technology, defence production, ‘make in India’ program have enhanced the country's credibility, capacity and talent in achieving things however complicated they may prove to be. India’s foreign policy based on its own vision and objective proved successful in the Ukraine war and Israel’s retaliatory attack on the Gaza strip, in wake of Hamas attack on innocent Israelis.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

As rightly observed by Ramu Sarma, Narendra Modi was a proven Ambassador of India and proved himself a competent leader and almost fulfilled all promises during the his second tenure, only two promises are there to be fulfilled: CAA and uniform civil code. He is a hard working leader and ably leads the mammoth BJP towards success. His bilateral relations with all nations including Muslim-ruled states and his neutral and non-controversial stand on disputed war issues won him the acronym ‘Viswaguru.’ He provided great relief to the so far harassed Muslim women by legally negating the archaic triple talaq process. The single great contribution of Modiji is that he inspired the Hindus to rise from deep slumber and assert their position. The spiritual renaissance of India by him need a special mention, the expansion works he under took in Kasi, Ujjain and other spiritual centers is applauded by all. During his tenure the spirit of Santana Dharma is revived. Now the Rama Janmabhumi temple is built with the funds contributed by devotees and it’s going to be the land mark event in Ayodya.

Everything said and done, the BJP has done clear injustice to the toddler state Andhra Pradesh; it is left to its own fate being ruled by a party that totally neglected the development of state. It cannot be forgiven by Andhraites for its direct role in ruining the state.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

The article "A Brand Ambassador and Bulldozer" was an apt article. Modi’s image hype was due to media hype and many failures of the Modi government were sidelined with the help of media only. He never faced the media in ten years of his rule. Media only brought to the fore the advantages of Modi’s rule in his ten years rule and the same media failed to highlight the disadvantages of Modi rule. Demonization failed on every stated objectives such as combatting terror funding and black money. Recent draconian laws on truck drivers proves government’s nasty decision. Farmers were on agitation but not a single BJP representatives tried to persuade them. In last 10 years, the BJP government tried their level best in weakening the institutions. There was a sharp increase in targeted attacks on Dalits and minorities. After abrogation of Article 370, neither the tourism was developed in Jammu and Kashmir and nor the terrorism came to halt. Modi promised two crores job every year but unemployment is at peak stage. The Modi government wants to win the next coming elections only by playing Hindutva card mainly by showing the opening of Rama temple at Ayodhya.

– Zeeshan, Kazipet

41% of world to elect their govts in 2024

This is with reference to the edit page article, "Global Election Festival in 2024" (THI: 02-01-2024). All nations of the world barring communist China and Muslim-ruled nations are getting prepared for elections. As many as 50 nations are going to polls in 2024. All nations put together are conducting 70 elections. These elections include 15 of the African continent, 11 of Asian nations, 25 of European nations, 9 of American nations and four of the smallest continent of Australia. There are 2 billion voters who are going to exercise their franchise in the year 2024. There will also be elections conducted to fill vacancies in EU and the UNSC not including its permanent members. In democratic nations, elections are mandatory within a time frame of 4, 5 or 6 years. Elections being a mandatory process, it is a special event when all nations will go to polls simultaneously in 2024 which holds special significance in world history.

Taiwan and Bangladesh are going to polls in January 2024 even as China is trying to change ruling parties there. Bangladesh should not surrender to China lest India would be at stake. Democracy has not been restored in Pakistan even after 7 decades as it has been under military rule for a long time.

The world has been waiting for elections to be held in March, 2024 in Russia wherein Vladimir Putin has been ruling since 23 years and would certainly be in power for another six years. The Ukraine war is not likely to be called off despite Russia and Ukraine going to polls in 2024.

In India 900 million voters are going to polls in April-May 2024 and there would be tough competition between BJP and INDIA bloc. There is massive support for Narendra Modi and his government. Parliament elections to the EU consisting of 27 nations would take place on 6-9 June of 2024. This will be a crucial election wherein 400 million voters would cast their vote. The biggest nation of South Africa which was embroiled with racial discrimination would also go for polls in 2024, followed by the United States in November 2024 to decide the fate of Joe Biden and Donald Trump once again.

All in all, 41% of the world population would give their democratic verdict in 2024.

- Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

A splendid idea to combat monumental plastic waste

When the world was working on a Vaccination to rein Covid 19, two manufacturers were in race, Poonawala family-managed Serum Institute, based in Pune, and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. Both were racing against time to get the Covid vaccines in India. Finally, after nearly 10 months, the first to get into our market was Covishield. The vaccine was manufctured in India under licence from Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. Those days many of us know this company only as a manufactuer of vaccines for prevention of various ailments and covishield as well. Of late, question are being rasied on the side- affects which is not subject of my comment.

On the first New Day of this year (from now on I have opted to treat everyday as New Day as only the year gets changed), I was pleasantly surprised to receive a packet from Pune which contained a T-Shirt. When I was wondering why my former colleague has sent a T-Shirt without my asking, I got a message from him that Serum Institute managed by Poonawalas are also involved in promoting clean environment programme under the banner Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative, at the moment focusing only on Pune. The manufacturer of vaccine seems to have been setting aside large amount of funds for this green initiative which seems to have got impetus after “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” 2014. The APCCI (short form of Adar Poonwala Clean city) has been taking up various initiatives in association with the local civic body and seems to have even got appreciation from the PM.

The T-shirt, which was sent by my former colleague who is heading this project with several crores of budget, is a new step to use plastic waste. After many years of research they have come up with a unique way to use recycled “Pet Bottles” to make T-shirts. Apparently 1 T-shirt has less than 20 pet bottles. A brilliant initiative to use the recycled plastic bottles which is becoming a menace in India as even Mount Everest has not been spared. It is sad that the government announced various programmes, but rarely managed to get tangible results to minimise use of plastic, as we still see the people don’t mind getting their tea, other edible liquids in plastic bags with little care for their own health and that of outside their

dwelling place. I understand APCCI is only testing and getting feedback for those who are getting it. My own feedback T-Shirt would be good for our body and our environment when more organisations join the movement to make use of plastic waste. However, I'm not sure how much it costs to make one T-shirt and how much it would cost when sold in the market.

–N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Shortest joy for cricket lovers

As India wins the shortest test ever with the match ending before tea on the second day, the victory marks a significant milestone for both pacers Bumrah and Md Siraj who bowled their heart out to see India triumph. While Siraj and Bumrah breathing fire against the South Africans saw Proteas tumbling like a pack of cards in both the innings, it heralds India has a superb foursome pace that includes Md Shami and Mukesh Kumar. By and large, Md Siraj paved the way for India's triumph by bowling South Africa out for the lowest score in the first innings on day one, and it was Bumrah bowling a fiery spell in the second innings on day two that paved to level the test series at 1-1. Congrats to Rohit and his boys for the splendid display in the second test after going down in the first test.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

International cricket pitch curators should ensure the preparation of unbiased "even" pitches for cricket test matches. Otherwise the fun of test cricket is lost, if it ends in 2 to 3 days or ends in tame draw. The pitches should not be just bowler-friendly (helping spin or pace or seam etc.) - not even dead pitches that are batsmen-friendly. The pitch should allow both batsmen and bowlers to display their skills and caliber. It should take atleast 4 days to win a match. If pitches are biased either way towards batsmen or bowlers, others feel frustrated. Spectators, too, will lose interest in a test match, after a while. There is a danger of "test (match) cricket" getting buried and become archived soon. Solution is that regular international pitch curators find ways to help ensure preparation of even pitches that support all types cricketing skills, not just one.

PV Rao Sreelekha, Secunderabad

The mad rush for IITs

The JEE Mains is one of the toughest entrance exams of our country. Every Year more than 15 lakh aspirants appear for the exam for admissions into top institutes of NIT ,IIITs and Centrally funded technical institutions. JEE Mains is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced - The gateway to the elite IITs of our country.

The grooming for JEE Mains in our country begins as early as in the 6th or 8th standard itself. Students not only have to study their regular school syllabus but also attend the IIT-related courses, either at their school or in coaching centres. This definitely adds to the stress of the students. Then there is peer pressure and parental pressure to deal with.

Parents are in a hurry to pack off their wards into various IIT courses and Schools and Coaching centres simply exploit this. There is no thought as to whether the child has the ability to understand the subject, grasp the concepts, is willing to work hard and absorb the stress. Not all Children are blessed with the same interest, tenacity and the skills.

The craze for JEE MAINS and Advanced is such that other career options are being ignored. It so happens that the preparation for JEE MAINS and Advanced gets top priority and preparation for other entrance exams like the EAMCET and BITSAT get sidelined.

In the quest to crack the Mains, the scores of Board exams, too, get sidelined. The syllabus for Class 11, class 12 and JEE MAINS is the same but methods of preparation are different. While Board Exams are offline and subjective, MAINS and Advanced are online and objective type. A student who has performed well in his or her Boards may find it difficult to crack the JEE MAINS and Advanced, though the syllabus is the same. Where does the answer lie for this?

Our educationists have to offer us feasible answers. We all need to give a serious thought to our so-called "Entrance Exams," take into consideration a student's ability to prepare for the exams, their strengths, weaknesses and, above all, their interest before pushing them into various IIT courses.

–Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Ayurveda making India a hub of wellness

India accounts for more than half of the herbs produced the world over. But attention in real sense toward this was paid for the first time only in 2000 when a separate national policy was drafted under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government for Indian medical therapies. An unprecedented work of bringing Ayurveda and other indigenous therapies under the category of Harit Uddhog (Green organic industry) was taken up. And then only National Medicinal Plant Board grew conscious about chalking out a specific policy for the conservation and breeding of Aanwla, Chandan [sandalwood], Ashwagandha and such other herbs and plants to be used in Ayurveda. And it is only during Atal’s government that the first ‘Global Ayurveda and Herbal Fare’ was organised, which made the world medical fraternity know what an unique asset of its own India has to offer them.

In Ayurveda balanced consideration for both physical and spiritual aspect of human life is made. With the healthy body, the control over the mind and spiritual consciousness is, therefore, taken care of in that. And that’s why Yogasanas are seen to be ingrained with Ayurveda. This only is the integrated approach to the wellness that Ayurveda is known for. Vegetarianism has a great role to play in gaining immunity, which Ayurveda integrated in its way of treatment prominently. On the other hand, the world now is no longer unaware of the property of enhancing immunity consists in Giloy, Shatavari, Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Kali Mirch such other herbs to be used in Ayurveda. And therefore such a boost in the export of Ayurveda medicines is there to see. In recent times, the export of Ayurveda products worldwide has increased by 45%. Behind the making of Ayurveda globally popular the role of NDA government will always be appreciated. When Narendra Modi came to hold the post of PM, Ayurveda got separate Ayush ministry. Wherever Modi went, he promoted Indian traditional medicines. Besides he initiated Ayush call centres at Indian embassies. All these culminated the WHO recognising India as the ‘Centre for Global Wellness’ in 2021.

–Rajesh Pathak, Bhopal

China praises India

India's hostile northern neighbour has always viewed India as far inferior and unmatching to it in various spheres but now under the regime of Modi, its perception changed. Since PM Modi assumed office India has strategically aligned itself with key global players, transitioning from multi-balancing to multi-alignment and India has become an epicenter of major developments in the world and is not now an isolated country. The article which appeared in Global Times also underscores the unprecedented speed of India’s transformation in becoming a pole in the multipolar world and playing a major role in the international developments. It says India is now more assertive. The timing of the article is interesting. India is to face Lok Sabha elections in about 100 days from now and the Global Times, run under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) flagship newspaper, the People’s Daily, comes out with an article highlighting the “remarkable achievements of India.” It is a good augury.

–Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar