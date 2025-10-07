MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th October 2025

Rowdyism against US tourists highly condemnable

It is shocking that women tourists from the United States were harassed sexually by some youngsters at the iconic Charminar (THI, Oct 6). Such acts of rowdyism will dent the image of Hyderabad.

Ironically, many tourists from abroad visit Hyderabad to enjoy the city’s hospitality as much as rejoicing the historical importance of the heritage sites as exemplified by the Miss World participants when it was hosted in Hyderabad a few months back. In view of the bad incident, I feel that police patrols must be deployed around all iconic and historical sites, which can deter such anti-social elements.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda-508001

Put an end to killer cough syrups

The news that a cough syrup has claimed lives in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, among several other states, is a matter of serious concern. Sadly, the authorities awaken when death strikes. There may be cases of substandard medicines that are hitting people adversely, but they are neither reported nor addressed accordingly.

The killer cough syrup reportedly contains an industrial solvent, diethylene glycol. How could the company get a license for such a formulation from the drug authority requires to be probed. Two major factors could be corruption and self-certification in the pharmaceutical sector. One must remember that medicines are not cosmetic or luxury items where the choice of the manufacturer prevails. The drug control department functions with chronic and acute deficiency of personnel, which prevents effective monitoring.

There are around 10,500 pharma companies that produce and market over a lakh formulation. Therefore, the government should on a priority basis increase the number of monitoring personnel and establish more well-equipped labs to ensure every batch of medicine comes out after a thorough quality check instead of leaving to self-certification. A full-fledged review of the pharmaceutical sector, including licensing, monitoring, pricing, sales promotion and marketing are working on the findings is the need of the hour.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur-515004

Pakistan’s bluff and bluster meet India’s resolve

This has reference to your editorial ‘Pakistan’s bluff and bluster meet India’s resolve’. Whenever there is a proxy war, Pakistan camouflages the aggression by a nuclear threat against India; with the intention that the consequent reaction by India would be subdued or fail to happen at all.

India effectively called the bluff of nuclear sabre-rattling during Operation Sindoor, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified is presently in ‘animated suspension’. India can no longer endure the mindless proxy war and cross-border terrorism promoted by Pakistan. It is good that India has sent a strong message to Pakistan unlike in the days gone by.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

RTC should charge women nominal amounts

The government has decided to hike RTC fares from Dasara onwards to create funds needed to phase out diesel-run buses and replace them with electric vehicles. Can such a huge capital expenditure requirement be met with an increase in fares? It is clear that the government is finding it difficult to fund free travel for women.

The buses are seen fully occupied with women commuters, while men are avoiding bus travel due to non-availability of seats. It would be prudent if women passengers are required to pay a minimum fare instead of a no charge. This would benefit genuine commuters and restrict those enjoying unrestricted joy rides.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

TGSRTC must not overburden male passengers

Apropos ‘Commuters vent ire over steep hike in RTC fares’ (THI Oct 6). It is shocking that the present state government is bent on punishing the fare-paying male passengers by increasing the ticket fares under one pretext or the other.

It should be realised that most men travel standing the entire distance. Moreover, many women make use of the free travel even for short distances. The government would do well by exploring other income generation avenues for the TGSRTC instead of taxing the male passengers, especially senior citizens, who only depend upon buses for their travels.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad