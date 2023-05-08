MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th May 2023`

Address refugee influx in North-East

All Tribal Students’ Union in Manipur is protesting against perceived move to grant scheduled tribe status to non-tribal Meiteis. In recent times, the tensions between the tribals and Meiteis has been growing due to increasing influx of Burmese refugees who share ethnic kinship with the Kuki tribe in Manipur. Even as things go out of control in the state, the government has rightly sent paramilitary forces to quell the tension. All said and done, however, what is urgently required for the Union government is to urge Naypyidaw to cease civil war in Myanmar immediately, and at the same time, make plans to establish its own comprehensive refugee management system to facilitate a long-term solution instead of making blunt decisions which will only have far-reaching effects than solving problems encountered in the North-East.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Reservations are increasingly becoming an issue of social conflict and political contestation, with many castes and communities demanding them and those who are enjoying the benefit resisting the demands from new groups. Though the reservation demand is the immediate cause for the violence, there have been other issues of conflict, too. The tribal groups have alleged that the state government, headed by N Biren Singh, has targeted them. Many incidents in the last two years, including evictions from homes, have been cited as acts of hostility and discrimination. The government has defended the incidents as normal administrative actions. However, the state government, in coordination with the Centre, must work out a solution which is acceptable to all groups concerned. Sustainable economic growth and social stability can be ensured though peaceful coexistence of various communities in Manipur, or for that matter in any state of the country.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Covid: Let us not lower our guard

At last, Covid-19 has been declared by WHO as the disease that ceased to be a health emergency, but continues as pandemic. Though the deaths due to virus have come down in number drastically these days, it cannot be taken lightly as it’s changing its behaviour often. It’s better to observe and encourage Covid-appropriate behaviour in public and keep surveillance by the public health authorities. To understand the unknown virus which had become global monster and rein in its spread in two years is certainly a handsome victory for modern science. That India being in front line in war against corona and producing an effective vaccine in time is a feather in its cap.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

We have seen the worst of the pandemic; we are now getting our life back on track. We are aware that the high level of population immunity achieved by infection or vaccination or both gives us a certain protection and minimises the likelihood of a new variant putting the world in peril again anytime soon. As epidemiologists put it, SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19 has become less virulent and achieved a level of equilibrium, a certain type of co-existence with the human host. It is vitally important that all countries sign a pandemic treaty for international cooperation and collaboration to deal with the next pandemic as and when it breaks out.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Pakistan remains incorrigible

The editorial “Expect no change of heart in Pakistan” (Hans, May 6) is a right revelation and an apt apocalypse doctrine. Its Foreign Affairs Minister’s visit to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit meeting in Goa is just a ceremonious one and none will concur with the terrorist-grooming Pak. It has least bothered to be friendly with neighbouring India which always stretches its accommodating and helping hand. SCO can also be utilised as a forum for the resolution of bilateral disputes if hearts are open. Its terrorist activities were experienced many times earlier besides recent Poonch, Pulwama and Uri attacks. Maintaining bilateral relations with India were never seen since Independence because of its antagonistic nature. Bilawal Zardari Bhutto’s personal attack on PM Narendra Modi shows his immaturity

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Dealing with dementia

Dealing with dementia by the elderly requires a lot of application of mind and body to make things move in the right direction. You can keep your memory sharp by developing hobbies and staying involved in activities that stimulate the mind. This includes learning a new language or teaching young students. Giving careful attention to physical fitness and exercise also may go a long way toward keeping a healthy state of mind. Limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking is important, because over time they can cause permanent brain damage. Many people find it useful to plan tasks, make to-do lists and use notes, calendars, and other memory aids. Thus, a strict schedule can keep you motivated and active all the time.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai