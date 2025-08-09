MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th Aug 2025

Trump should change his approach

When the world still wants to engage in trade with the United States of America, its President Donald Trump’s reckless rhetoric, desperation and behaving like a bully while doubling tariff rates at will is not only unfair and unjustified but also unreasonable by any yardstick. Despite veiled threats and strongman theatrics, India’s response has been measured by telling America clearly that there is nothing wrong in protecting one’s national interests. It refused to stoop to Trump’s level, by rightly pointing out that when a President threatens global partners, it not only erodes trust and credibility but risks alienation and the moral standing of his own nation. Nonetheless,

Trump being unable to touch China on buying oil from Russia possibly targeting India, is diplomatically destructive. By and large, India reminding Trump that this is a new Bharat, a self-reliant, rising military and economic face and not a pushover, made it clear that his writ will not run, especially in matters related to trade with Russia because their relationship is bound by decades of trust, military cooperation and geopolitical alignment. It is high time, Trump understands the ground realities and becomes sensible and reasonable in his approach, otherwise not only India but the rest of the world will give a damn to his utterances. Moreover, when the US economy is floundering, it is better Trump changes his attitude, failing which it is America’s reputation that will take a beating.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Modi’s anti-tariff stance is justified

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subtle message directed at U. S. President Donald Trump that India will never compromise on the interest of its agri/dairy farmers and fishermen and went ahead by declaring that he is ready to personally pay huge price for it, if necessary, is a profound statement. I don’t think any former prime minister had made such a statement concerning his personal safety. The country’s intelligence agencies should take a serious note of it and initiate appropriate steps to strengthen his security.

The egocentric Trump, having failed to make India follow his diktat, would go to any extent to destabilise India by encouraging Pakistan and Bangladesh to foment trouble through proxies. Similarly, this may activate Khalistani elements to spew venom at India and cause widespread unrest in Punjab and elsewhere, as also North America and Europe. The strained relationship between USA and India due to the tariff trade war, can impact the country in the days to come. India should firmly thwart threats emanating from both within and outside.

R. J. Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad-28

India-US relations hit rock-bottom

While the United States imposed massive retaliatory tariff of 50 per cent over Indian imports for purchasing oil from Russia, the much hyped ‘cordial relations’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India has hit rock-bottom. This has exposed US President Donald Trump’s hypocrisy and cunning, while further endorsing the age-old perception that like in politics even in international relations, there are no permanent friends or foes. Trump is setting a dangerous precedent with his tantrums.

B V K Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Focus must be on Atmanirbhar

This refers to the editorial ‘India’s response to Trump’s bombast must be strong’. The impulsive and irrational move on the part of the US President Donald Trump to impose, at first a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US and following it by an additional 25 per cent by way of additional tariff is beyond anybody’s wild imagination.

The additional tariff was ostensibly to ‘punish’ India for importing oil from Russia despite having several vendors to choose from. What Trump fails to understand – rather irresponsibly, is that it is up to India to choose from whom it should buy oil. It needed be guided or goaded by somebody else. This is a bad business strategy on the part of the US to target India by way of exorbitant tax burden. In a way this is yet another lesson for the country to become “Atmanirbhar” in every possible way for the country’s requirements in future. This is more important as a measure to overcome the whimsical attitudes of leaders from other nations.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad