MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th December 2021

Tackle Covid on multiple fronts

The challenges posed by the mutations in the Covid virus will have to be countered with a multiple-pronged strategy. Public at large will have to shed complacence at all costs and adopt Covid-appropriate protocol continuously not only in the coming months but years. Another pandemic could prove to be both more infectious and lethal. Immunity really plays a crucial role and above all the international community should aggressively organise global genomic sequencing to act speedily and strongly on new variants and improve vaccine delivery the world over.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Rosaiah upheld ethics in politics

Dr Suravajjula's Moot Point (Dec 8) on Rosaiah is in retrospect an anthology of the towering statesman Rosaiah and for the present politicians to learn from his ocean-like experience. I note the opening remark with epithets on politics such as distressed, dirty, disastrous yet another word like 'abhor' is sensible rating on the present political scenario, the way the utterances of members invite abhorrence and bring a disgrace to the House. Rosaiah felt the pinch of derogatory proceedings and he'd be turning in his tomb also as he upheld democratic values, decorum and ethics as his befitting mentor NG Ranga.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

II

Dr Ramu Suravajjula in his write-up aptly summed up Rosaiah's long political career, which though embedded with more of thorns than roses was marked with dignity and simplicity. In fact, he did not yearn for power but it came on its own due to his honesty and integrity. Though his tenure as the Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh was cut short due to dirty internal politics, yet the way he took everything in his stride while demitting office in grace goes to show his statesmanship qualities. Later as Governor of Tamil Nadu, he earned respect and appreciation from both the ruling and the opposition. All in all, his six-decade political career was never marred with any controversy because he had friends across political spectrum.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

TRS MPs must join sessions

Refer to 'TRS MPs may quit RS in protest,' (Dec 8). It is important that TRS MPs must attend the Parliament session with an open and unbiased mind; and their joining others in the ongoing protest by the Opposition on flimsy and irrelevant reasons must be avoided. Chief Minister KCR must avoid conditioning the minds of MPs from Telangana to behave and act in a particular way in the Parliament, which is uncalled for. TRS MPs must be educated and trained to meaningfully debate and discuss, and not to behave like other irresponsible MPs, creating confusion and ruckus that will steal valuable time and money of the august House.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad.

Get red-faced with remarks

This refers to report 'Laal topiwale a red alert for UP' (Dec 8). In UP where the stakes are high for the BJP to retain power, there is more attack on the main opposition SP by the BJP and the PM. As far as 'Laal topiwale,' remark by the PM is concerned, thank god it came after the Russian President left India. Also when the film 'Shri 420' starring Raj Kapoor was released he was just five and is not aware of the song "Mera joota hai japani; Yeh patloon englistani; Sar pe laal topi rusi; Phir bhi dil hai hindustani'' (My shoes are Japanese; these pants are British, I have a red Russian cap on my head but still my heart is Indian!). One hopes Samajwadi does not attempt to counter by rephrasing the song "Mera Kurta Pyjama Hindustani; Sar pe laal topi UP wali; phir bi mera dil hai hindustani."

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

No need to repeal AFSPA

The sad incident of 13 civilians being shot by security forces in Nagaland, due to mistaken identity, created a trust deficit for the forces among the people in the area. The incident, however, cannot be an excuse to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. AFSPA has been created to tackle special situations; and it is irrational to blame the Army of being trigger-happy. There is need for better and improved rapport between the Army and the civilian population in the area, by explaining the purpose for which the Army to be stationed in the area. The Opposition too must learn not play politics on the issue.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad