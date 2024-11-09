MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th November 2024

India’s ambitious bid to host 2036 Olympics

It sounds excellent that India has submitted official bid to host 2036 Olympics. However, caution and rethinking is required. Because many nations/cities which hosted Olympics earlier faced severe financial losses and are immersed in huge debts. It would be wiser economics, if IOC makes it compulsory to host Olympics jointly by at least 2 to 3 nations (via amendment of its constitution).

Same type of sports should be held at the same venue/nation, such that travel stress for players and expenses for hosts gets nullified. Make green Olympics (or any sport) compulsory. When Paris (France) can do it why not others? On IOC approval, India will become the 4th Asian nation to host top class Olympics.

Sreelekha P S,Secunderabad

No DeMon effect on black money

Theterm “demonetisation” refers to the act of stripping a currency unit of its status as legal tender. It is a technique used by governments to tackle issues such as counterfeiting, black money, and tax evasion. In India, demonetisation has been used as a tool to combat these issues on multiple occasions. The most recent demonetisation took place in 2016, when the Indian government declared that the ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi series would no longer be accepted as legal tender.

This move was designed to curtail the shadow economy, increase cashless transactions and reduce the use of illicit and counterfeit cash to fund illegal activity and terrorism. However, a recent survey has shown that even eight years after demonetisation, black money remains a significant problem in the real estate sector. The survey found that 90% of Indians still believe that black money is rampant in the real estate sector and government efforts to have a central database for land and the properties have a long way to go.

C K Subramaniam,Mumbai

Don’t delay TG SET results any longer

TG SET plays a crucial role after UGC-NET in Telangana, Its eligibility is emphasised for Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts and Ph.D admissions. It is conducted by Osmania University. TG-SET is delaying declaration of results, even a month and a half after the release of its key. There are suspicions rising on The TG-SET organisation.

Aspirants may lose any hope of transparency in TG SET results. This would lead to anxiety and depression.Therefore, the results shall be declared at the earliest.

Rajesh Padiga,Hyderabad

Trump triumphs: What’s in store for India?

Itrefers to “Trump triumphs: What to expect in next 4 years”. Someone who has so many serious cases against him that even his candidature was not confirmed and from that situation to secure candidature, surviving two assassination attempts and becoming President again is a massive turnaround. And it would be an understatement to call Trump a proverbial phoenix. He is now the oldest person in US history to be elected President.

Trump’s policies would be keenly watched because if he follows America First policy, then Indian exporters in textile, pharma and automobiles may feel the pinch and H1-B rules could further be tightened , which could mean Indian IT professionals and companies will be adversely impacted. And in all probability he would bring tougher trade negotiations with India. But all would not be gloomy as a tougher stance against China could open up new doors of opportunities for us.

Bal Govind,Noida



The historic comeback to White House for the second term by 78-year-old Donald Trump was hailed by most global partners. Americans have elected him with a comfortable margin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trump with an appreciable and loving message ‘Let us work for international peace’. He showered encomiums on Trump. Modi’s idealistic approach to ‘Make in India’ reflected victoriously in Trump’s coinage of ‘Make America Great Again’ which hit it off with the voters. Let us hope bilateral relations between these two big democratic nations will strengthen better than before.

N S K Prasad,Hyderabad

Find ways to discourage stubble burning

The Centre has doubled the fine for farmers burning crop residue in view of the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. As we all know, burning crop residue kills bacterial and fungal populations critical for a fertile soil and also causes damage to other micro-organisms present in the upper layer of the soil as well as its organic quality. All soil nutrients are lost due to stubble burning.

People suffer from health problems because of the increased incidence of smog due to the burning. The government should explore the possibilities of utilising the crop residue in different ways like cattle feed, compost manure, etc., and encourage the farmers in such a way that stubble burning is stopped and the crop residue is effectively used.

S Sankaranarayanan,Chennai