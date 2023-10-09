MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th October 2023

Hamas provokes, Israel retaliates

It is a war in true sense between Hamas and Israel, in the wake of the former unleashing an overwhelming attack on Israel that caught the country unawares. The fire power of Hamas has grown in leaps and bounds from the earlier homemade missiles to sophisticated rocket launchers which shook Israel – thanks to Iran. The Hamas attack was reminiscent of the PLO’s massacre of Israeli athletes during the Munich Olympics in 1972. This mad act of Hamas will not be forgiven by the peace-loving world as Israel has mounted a retaliatory attack on Gaza that is reeling under a severe humanitarian crisis. Lebanon joining the war against Israel is concerning.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

It is shocking that Hamas group had attacked Israel, killing many citizens and soldiers in a preplanned manner. In retaliation by Israel, many Palestinians, and terrorists, too, were killed. Then what is the effect of Hamas brutal attack? Zero! And more attacks follow as Israel PM treated it as a war, but not a counter attack, and one knows what would be effect of war in Palestine. When all are relieved that peace is restored in the region, the attack by Hamas has totally disrupted the environment with bloodshed. All European countries supported Israel assuring all assistance. May Allah bless some good sense for Hamas to opt for peaceful coexistence.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

India, Canada must have a detente

The ongoing tug-of-war between India and Canada took an ugly turn with Canada downsizing her diplomatic strength in India by shifting 41 excess diplomats to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore the other day. The diplomatic row which began with Justin Trudeau accusing India of involvement in the slaying of a Khalistani activist in British Columbia shows no indication of waning. Diplomatic tit-for-tat is an inevitable part of such standoffs. But, what is at stake is the ground situation for numerous Indians living in Canada, which could take a beating. The onus is on the Indian government not to reduce them to sitting ducks in a foreign land. One-upmanship must give way to temperance.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Poll survey fails to give a complete picture

The Telangana scenario is entirely different from that of Karnataka. The Bengaluru-based Lok Poll is apparently faltering in assessing the situation in Telangana where BRS is going strong even in the face of growing anti-incumbency mainly on account of its positive performance during the past 4+years and the prospect of a triangular contest dividing that anti-incumbency votes. The Congress party in Telangana is a divided house and won’t patch up because a turncoat was hoisted as the State unit president ignoring many claimants. Lok Poll almost wrote off BJP from the ‘results’, which according to me is not the correct ground picture. BRS is likely to retain power, albeit with a reduced number of seats, because regionalism is going to dominate the voting pattern.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

The prediction is based on samples collected here and there which may prove or disprove finally. Its report reveals that anti-incumbency factor affects the prospects of BRS in Telangana with a maximum of 51 while it’s arch-rival Congress may secure an imaginative figure of 67. Both numbers are almost closer to majority number 60 out of 119. However, Congress has edge as things stand as on date. This survey will never keep the parties sleep until they attract the voters with tall promises. Hung result may lead to horse trading. Unfortunately, BJP’s sudden downfall started after its party President Bandi Sanjay is replaced. Visits of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to TS could not alter the moods of people in BJP’s favour.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Go for women’s quota in judges’ selection

This refers to “Rise in number of women judges a nationwide trend (Hans India, Oct 7).” It’s overwhelming to note that women judges have surpassed men in Maharashtra High Court, but not a single woman judge is there in some north eastern states, which is quite disappointing. As a bill has been passed for 1/3 women members in Lok Sabha & state assemblies, it will be highly appreciated if the judiciary implements the same principle and appoints more women judges across the country. Women empowerment is needed to embolden women in every walk of life.

Earugala Suresh Kumar, Hyderabad

Protect voters from allurements

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed in Hyderabad on October 5 that all mechanisms are being taken to ensure free, fair, transparent and inducement free elections in all states which are going to polls. All these already well-built earlier by his predecessor CEC TN Seshan, who implemented these principles, are still in racks covered in dust and cobwebs. It is impossible for poor voters without stretching their hands when money and wine are offered to them. Political parties also know that they cannot get votes unless palms are greased. This is an incurable disease in give-and-take policy during elections. Otherwise, voting percentage drops down drastically. Then it is a defeat of our democracy. Let us hope CEC’s ideals will find favour with the parties.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The Election Commissioner is requested to create time slots for voting. For example, when 500 voters have to vote at a polling booth, divide them into 10 batches. Each batch of 50 can come and vote in the respective polling rooms. Informing the voters in advance will help the voters as they can come during the allotted time slot, vote and return home peacefully. Their ID cards shall be checked at the entrance and at the voting room. The Election Commissioner and his team shall ensure that no voter returns home without voting, saying that his/her mote was already used by someone else.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad