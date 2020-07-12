Outdated design for new Secretariat

The Telangana government has approved an outdated, one hundred year old palace design consisting of only six floors for the construction of new secretariat, to last for another one hundred years.

The existing several multistoried buildings, some of them are having more than six floors, in the entire secretariat are being demolished for acquiring land area, in the heart of the city, facing Hussain sugar lake, for the construction of only one new building.

It is like the old saying digging a huge mountain to catch a small rat. However the future generations will have appreciated if a multi storied building like, World Trade Centre of New York, Burj Khalifa of Dubai, Petronas Twin Towers of Malaysia, Taipei 101 of Taiwan, Shanghai world financial centre of China or any other such long skyscraper had been built.

Jakka Vijay Kumar, Secunderabad