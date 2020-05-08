Prevent the bad from getting worse

Andy Gilman, President/CEO and founder of CommCore, was so right in his words "the secret of crisis management is not good versus bad, it is preventing the bad from getting worse". I think that our Union Government has taken the wise decision to announce the lockdown since March 24 to till date to prevent the gluttonous nature of Covid-19.

However, this lockdown has brought many resolvable issues onto the fore of the administration. If these issues were addressed then our country's economy will be again on tracks in a short span.

The issues are

1) Migrant workers: - The Covid-19 has hit below the belt of migrant workers and made them to return to their nests. Though they are skilled, they have faced hardships to feed their families and became road dwellers, as their employers turned their blind eye. All the states governments should have to identify them and issue the migrant cards according to their skill and should provide work under NREGA. The union government should have to bring a separate law for the protection of rights of migrant workers.

2) Public Health system: - The pandemic Covid-19 has exposed the courageous face of public health system in fighting with the deadly virus. It is the right time to nationalise it and to provide more teeth.

3) Agriculture & husbandry products marketing: - During the lockdown farmers have faced hardships to transport their product and to get MSP for their product. It is necessary to issue ID cards to crop and cattle farmers to transport their products. Further, it is good to establish more 'Raithu Bazaars" to make a farmer as direct vender to reduce the role of middlemen. Besides these, the government should have to protect the interests of private employees and should provide direct financial assistance to the 60% Indian families as the Noble laureate Abhijit Banerjee has opined to revive the economy.

E Gajendra Nath Reddy,

School Assistant (Biology),

Z.P High School (Boys)

Badvel, Kadapa District