Remembering maths genius Ramanujan

The National Mathematics Day is observed annually on 22nd December to honour the Indian Mathe-matical Genius Srinivasa Ramanujan, whose contributions have influenced mathematicians worldwide. National Mathematics Day celebrates his legacy, inspires mathematical exploration, and emphasises the importance of maths in our daily life. This day was declared by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on 125th birth anniversary celebrations on 22 December 2012. Ramanujan’s maths contributions in-clude number theory, infinite series, elliptical functions, Ramanujan number (1729), Gama theory, par-tition series, and continued fractions.

The 137th birth anniversary of Srinivasan aims to encourage interest in Mathematics, particularly among students and researchers. The theme of National Mathematics Day 2024 – “Mathematics: The Bridge to Innovation and Progress” – emphasizes how mathematical principles underpin advancements in sci-ence, technology, and innovation. It is also expected to highlight “innovation and exploration in mathe-matics”, reflecting Ramanujan’s approach to problem-solving.

Born on 22 December 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Srinivasan Ramanujan was a self-taught mathemati-cian who displayed exceptional talent from a young age. He attended Town Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu and Trinity College, Cambridge. Dispite having little formal schooling, he mastered trigonom-etry at the age of 12 and created a number of his own theorems. He failed to complete the course as he managed to excel in maths but failed in other subjects. The aspiring mathematician quickly caught the attention of world mathematicians including G H Hardy of Cambridge-based mathematician, who invited Ramanujan to London in 1914. Hardy helped him enroll in Trinity college, Cambridge. He was elected as a member of the London Mathematical Society in 1917 and became a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1918, one of the youngest to hold this prestigious status. Ramanujan returned to India in 1919 because he couldn’t get accustomed to the London diet. His health continued to deteriorate and took last breath in 1920 at the age of 32 years. However, his achievements in the field of maths are still highly regarded across the globe.

Let’s not forget, March 14 is celebrated as “International Day of Mathematics” annually.

–Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar