Remembering the Mahatma

Bapu is not a slogan

To be raised at political gatherings

For political gains,

Bapu is not a figure of speech

To embellish the speeches

of our politicos.

Bapu is not an image

Adorning Indian currency notes,

Bapu is not a statue

To be garlanded and paid

tributes twice a year

As annual hyped-rituals;

Bapu is the mighty force

of ethical values

Bapu is the magnificent Light

Of "Ahimsa, Truth, Peace,

Universal Love, brotherhood,

Humanity and communal harmony",

Bapu is the beautiful

Dream of Rama Rajyam for India

Bapu is the spirit of a relentless

fighter and untiring crusader

With the powerful weapons

Of "non-violence, Truth and Satyagraha "

in the heroic and historical fight

Against the mighty Brtish

Bapu is the true, supreme leader

Who lifted all Indians

Above castes, creeds, communities,

Languages, races, regions

And religions united all Indians

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Unveiled the vision of "Free India"

And led the whole country

To the glory of freedom

With the Indian Tricolour

Flying high in the Indian sky

Bapu is a saint glorious

Who, sacrificing his entire life,

Leading a life of simplicity and austerity,

With no personal ambitions,

Sought ,toiled, and realised

His salvation in unshackling

Mother India from the colonial rule;

Now where are the noble

Principles and ideals

Of "Ahimsa, Truth, and Peace"

Practiced by "The Father of the nation"?

Where is the fond dream

Of "Rama Rajyam dreamt

By Mahatma Gandhi?

Did all the noble principles,

Ethical values and ideals

of Bapuji get buried along

With his assassinated body?

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

The Mahatma said "Wealth without work, Pleasure without conscience, Science without humanity, Knowledge without character, Politics without principle, Commerce without morality, Worship without sacrifice" are the seven deadly sins to mankind and we should discard them to the core. He stood up by that philosophy throughout his lifetime and remained as the Mahatma i.e. the Great Soul even after his death.

The much-touted Atma Nirbharta (self - reliance) also stems from Self-examination. It is the spirit of Mahatma Gandhiji and Swami Vivekananda, the man who took India to the world, India has faced the COVID-19 situation with fortitude and a spirit of self-reliance, which is evident in the fact that from zero production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other emergency medical kits before March 2020, has created a mammoth production capacity, and is also growing steadily. This spirit of self-examination and improvisation has also resulted in the development of indigenous vaccines to fight the pandemic and in Vaccine Maitri with other countries.

Now, it's time we as the descendants of that great legacy imbibe that eternal spirit and engage ourselves in nation-building. When the country is embarking upon the path of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it's that introspection that one needs to develop to realize the themes under Amrit Mahotsav namely, Freedom Struggle, Ideas @ 75, [email protected] 75, Achievements @ 75, and Resolves @ 75. Gandhiji as a popular freedom fighter remains to be an everlasting inspiration for us. His ideas of religious harmony and eradication of untouchability are yet to be realized in true spirit.

Undoubtedly, taking a cue from our forefathers, the country has progressed phenomenally on many fronts. Steps have been taken to ensure fundamental security like food security for every citizen of the country. The production of 600 LMT food grains per annum from a mere 10 LMT at the time of independence is a remarkable achievement. All our future actions and resolves should be in tune with the vision of Mahatma to build the nation and society upon which he dreamt.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti, Nalgonda