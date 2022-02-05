Treat government employees sympathetically

The government employees are the essential component of the government. So, if the government does not understand their grievances, then, who would? The PRC is necessary as the prices go up very frequently and the employees have to live a decent life. Unlike the western countries, to be a government employee is very prestigious. Once a person becomes a government employee, she/he devotes the entire service to the office.

Now looking at the salaries, there are broadly three types i.e. minimum wages, living wages and fair wages according to Dr. Arjun Sen Gupta committee of 2004. There needs to be a nexus between the GDP and the minimum wages of the employees. When we look at the employees point of view, every year employees retire, but there is regular recruitment.

Hence there is so much work pressure on the employees, added to this there is a mismatch between the salary and the prices of medicine, provisions, milk, school fee, garments, petrol etc. If people have sufficient money and buy freely automatically the government gets income in the form of taxes. And demand increases production and thus more labour is accommodated. Hence it is not too late; let the government think positively and understand the cry of the employees.

It is not so easy to sit on the roads of Vijayawada, it is a very painful and difficult situation, there may be senior citizens, women, many more with so many ailments. It is not fun to travel and walk on the roads during Corona times. Let us hope that the government and Associations will come up with an amicable solution.

Thummapudi Bharathi, Tirupati