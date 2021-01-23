Trust deficit is the main issue

It is indeed a concern to one and all that the issue of farmers is continuing with their firm stand on the demand for repealing the three controversial Farm Acts. The ruling dispensation would have never anticipated an opposition of this magnitude that could go on for such a long period in which people braving such a chill weather and more than 60 of them having lost their lives and maintaining their tone and tenor intact. The government has brought about a number of Acts equally virulent like these Farm Acts.

Bringing four Labour Codes in the place of 44 Labour Acts virtually render the entire work force as an enslaved lot. It did not encounter agitation of a serious magnitude. The historical march of the corresponding of migrant workers left at lurch did not see agitation of this sort. Therefore government seems to have taken it so lightly and pushed through these Farm Acts. Now the government is caught unaware. It is taken more as a matter of prestige by the government and a livelihood issue by the farmers.

The effort of the Supreme Court forming a panel with known pro-Act persons having kept aside by the agitators the government has offered an Olive Twig with its offer to suspend the enforcement of these three Acts for one year has also been rejected by the farmers. Such offer makes it clear that it is not such an imminent subject and can wait for more than a year. In that case instead of pushing through the Bills the government would have taken more time for more consultation, more convincing efforts and more improvements in the Bill.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur