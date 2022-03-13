UP is gateway to Delhi

The BJP cadre across the nation is in jubilant mood with the winning of four out five Assembly elections whose results were announced on Thursday. Among them winning of Uttar Pradesh is significant as it is said be gateway to Delhi .

Though the BJP created history by winning second term consequently after three and half decades, its majority is reduced by 60 seats.However its vote share is increased by 5%.

It is because of double engine growth which means same party in power both at Centre and in the State. The state witnessed not only development with the ardent support of the PM but also positive change in law order as Chief Minister used iron hand against the elements which wanted to disturb the peace in the state. Further it was the result that proved Hindutva is stronger than Ambedkar and Phule's charisma.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru