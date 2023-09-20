What women feel about Bill

Women are equal in the society. They continue to prove their talents if given the opportunity. But women are not given enough priority in legislatures. They are not adequately represented. Therefore, they will get representation only when at least one-third reservation is provided.It is heartening that the Centre introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha under the name 'Nari Shakti Vandan' in the special session of the new Parliament.There is a big role of BRS in the introduction of bill in the Parliament. The State government had also sent a resolution demanding the Centre to provide 33 per cent reservation. The Bharat Jagruti president K Kavitha's dharna in Delhi for the pursuit of women's reservation attracted the attention of all the country's leaders. It is only when all sections of the society are allowed to participate in the government, it is called democracy.

- PL Alekya, Educationalist

Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for introducing the Bill! It is a historical moment and a moment to celebrate. I expect all the political parties will come forward to support the Bill which is for the future of the country. The woman is the source of creation and she is the first teacher. The way she trains their children to be good in the society, if she gets an opportunity, she will do good for the country. If I am here amongst people, it is because of women’s reservation. All the women should come forward to run the country on the lines they run their family.

- Akula Srivani, BJP Corporator

On the face of it, it sounds like good news and hitherto a vista of leadership opportunities for women. The bill, once approved, will see the number of women MPs in Lok Sabha go up to 181 from the current 82. But there’s a catch as usual. Another” jumla” one may say so. Women’s Reservation cannot come into effect without the latest population census. The last census was in 2011 and was due in 2021 which never happened because this government didn’t have the will to do so. Moreover, delimitation is to take place in 2025. There’s no reservation for women from the oppressed and depressed classes which will result in lopsided representation. One can see that this is another election gimmick.

- Sarah Mathews, Socio-political activist





It is definitely a very good move that the Government has introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. I would look forward for the day when it passes in the Parliament with the cooperation of all the ruling and opposition party members.Hope it comes into reality sooner without much delay. Hope it doesn’t remain just another election tactic, for the people to forget the Manipur issue or women wrestlers’ issue. And now, it’s the time for the women to take a call. Will they be satisfied with just the reservation which would give them a POST or take the real POWER to make decisions into their hands. I had to tell this because, we often see women as Sarpanch or MPTCs in POSTs, only because of the reservation, where all the POWER is in the hands of either her husband or Father. Anyways, 2027 is still a long way to go...

- Dr Pratibha Lakshmi, Associate professor of General Medicine,Gandhi Medical College

This is not going to be implemented till 2027 at least and has no OBC reservation. Not 50% but even 33% only for 15 years. Not for Rajya Sabha or Legislative Councils! Propaganda move by Modi Government! Education and health privatized, labour laws changed to formally finish off equal pay for equal work and systematic ESI with maternity benefits, women employed on ‘commissions’, ‘honorariums’ and with ‘voluntary status’ to deprive them of regular wages, skyrocketing prices, unpunished atrocities on dalit women, sexual crimes by the high and mighty close to rulers unpunished..... conditions of majority of women worsening. In this, not even a clear-cut, immediate, across the board 33 % with all appropriate sub reservations( SC, ST, OBCs) but just dangling of a sop by Central govt.

- G Jhansi, Progressive Organisation for Women, State President

It will not be applicable to 2024 elections as a precondition for the women’s reservation is conduct of national census ....and conduct of delimitation exercise ..both of which are time consuming processes that have no time bound commitment from the present govt. Secondly there is no reservation of backward women within women s category. This will entail domination of urban/ upper class women over backward women - defeating the purpose of empowering downtrodden women who deserve this special support.

- Jasveen Jairath, former convenor of Save Our Urban Lakes

Women Reservation Bill is a long pending and delayed issue in the country where women are worshipped as goddesses. India is the only country in the world where you have women as President, Prime Minister, Governor, Chief Minister, Member of Parliament, Member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and various other government agencies yet women are not given the opportunity for reservations. Political scenario is not about gender discrimination but leadership qualities, in which a woman is far superior in many ways but is given only 14.44 % in Lok Sabha and 10.5 % overall. Why shouldn’t we be given the equal status and rights to run the policies and reforms. 90.6 is the result of girls compared to boys and 49% in higher education. So still, women are much superior. Indian women are the best amongst the world’s most highly qualified people in teaching, engineering, and medical and scientific research. So, as a woman I stand strong in support of this bill.

- Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui, women activist

It is 3 decades since we have been hearing about the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill. This bill which seeks to provide 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the Assemblies has finally been introduced in the Lok Sabha on 19th September 2023 in the ongoing special session of Parliament. Opening the doors for our most capable, knowledgeable & brilliant Indian women would be a great achievement. Today, successful women are seen in every profession leading from the top.Hence it is only right that in a country where close to half the population are women, we must have at least 33% women Parliamentarians.

- Sanghamitra Malik, singer and activist