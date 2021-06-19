Yoga Day or show-off day?

The age-old Yoga under various names has been practiced in India for ages. The Yoga gurus like B.K.S Iyengar and many others not only practiced Yoga, but spread it all over India and even rest of the world. Iyengar's exercise is well known across the world. The books authored by him such as Light on Yoga, Light on Pranayama, Light on the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali in English and many Indian and foreign languages are still considered as classics. Many may not be aware that his followers include the world famous violinist Yehudi Menuhin who transformed him from being an unknown Indian Yoga teacher into international Yoga Guru.

Even the former Prince of Aundh and Diplomat has spread Surya Namaskar to many other countries outside India. His book Surya Namaskar in English, Indian and foreign language has many takers even now. In 2014 UN General Assembly gave International recognition and 21 June in turn was observed as "International Yoga Day".

PM Modi started using this for self promotion and then it was free for all. Every Minister around him and all his chums whether they were capable of performing Yoga started doing in the glare of Camera to get attention. If this was not enough, the Ministry of Education made CBSE take it to the level of jamboree. The board in turn ordered schools to observe International Yoga Day and share the reports.

Naturally the school Principals used this to impress their higher ups in turn made teachers and students to perform Yoga at odd times with no proper environment and then shared the report and photos with Management and CBSE. Even during the lockdown the children were made videography and shared. Teachers as old in their late fifties with assortment of ailments are being forced to perform Yoga just for show. Yoga needs to be practiced at the right time, place and proper environment and should be turned into an event to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi as others at least in India, we cannot call it International Yoga Day but "National Show Off Day".

— S Natarajan, New Delhi