6 Delhi Metro stations shut citing security issues

New Delhi (IANS): After a security update of Delhi Metro said all entries have been reopened, by Monday evening at least six stations were shut once again, citing security issues.

First to get shut was Jamia Millia, the epicentre of Sunday's violence. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that runs the Metro services in the capital tweeted: "Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station."

Soon, entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan were also closed. While trains will not be halting at Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan, informed DMRC, Central Secretariat being an important station was saved.

With an intel alert sounding protests outside residence of key leaders of the BJP, the Metro entry and exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg and Janpath were also closed. It said, "Trains will not be halting at these stations." Prime Minister's official residence is at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Metro services returned to normalcy after twelve metro stations were shut on Sunday due to ensuing violence in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a security update on Monday: "Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations."

This brought relief to many office goers as the week starts and morning rush hour began.

On Sunday, the Delhi Metro had suspended services at 12 metro stations in the Magenta and Yellow lines as a precautionary measure.

With protestors gathering in other parts of the city, the Metro had decided to suspend services at GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, R.K. Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar and Shaheen Bagh.

Trains were not halting at these stations as entry and exit gates were closed.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Delhi Metro had suspended services at the Ashram station as a precautionary measure.