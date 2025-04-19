Death Toll in Delhi’s Mustafabad Building Collapse Rises to 11; Landlord Among Victims

The tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Mustafabad early Saturday morning has claimed 11 lives, including that of the building’s landlord, 60-year-old Tehsin. The Delhi Police has released the names of the deceased and injured as rescue teams concluded a grueling 12-hour operation at the site.

According to officials, eight of the victims were from the same family. The dead include four children and three women. Eleven others were injured in the collapse; six have since been discharged from the hospital, while five remain under medical care.

The four-storey residential building came crashing down around 2:39 AM, trapping more than 20 people under the rubble. Emergency response units from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and local volunteers worked tirelessly through the day to reach survivors.

Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal said the emergency call was received at approximately 2:50 AM. “When we arrived, we saw the entire structure had collapsed and people were trapped underneath. Teams from NDRF and fire services immediately began rescue efforts,” he told ANI.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East District), Sandeep Lamba, confirmed that 22 individuals were trapped at the time of the collapse.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences and assured that a formal investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. She praised the efforts of the rescue teams and promised government support for the affected families.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this devastating incident. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the bereaved find strength in this difficult time,” said CM Gupta.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the collapse, but officials have indicated that a detailed structural investigation will follow. The building, located in a densely populated residential area, was reportedly constructed more than two decades ago.