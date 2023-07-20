Delhi Rains: Yamuna Water Level Drops Below Danger Mark While Officials Ensure Safety Measures

On Thursday morning, the Yamuna's water level dropped below the danger level (DL) mark of 205.33 meters, recording a flow of 205.30 meters at 8 am. The previous day, the water level had reached 205.80 meters, leading authorities to advise people living near the river's floodplains to evacuate and seek shelter in rescue camps.

Officials anticipate minor fluctuations in the upcoming days but assure there is no need for concern, as the river is unlikely to reach the levels it had attained last Thursday when it touched an all-time high of 208.66 meters before gradually receding. The river has a warning level set at 204.50 meters, with evacuation plans put in place by agencies once the Yamuna surpasses this mark. Generally, evacuation procedures commence after the river crosses the danger level of 205.33 meters.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) forecasts that the river's water level will continue to decrease today, touching 205.25 meters by 2 pm.

On Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) deployed teams to clear colonies and internal roads affected by sludge that covered various streets in the city as the floodwaters receded. Delhi ministers continued to supervise the cleaning work and relief camps established on higher grounds.

The Public Works Department (PWD) minister, Atishi, inspected the cleaning work at Rajghat and Shanti Van memorials on Wednesday and noted that all central government, Delhi government, and MCD agencies collaborated to drain stagnant water from the area. Additionally, waterlogging near the ITO flyover was resolved on Wednesday.

According to a Delhi government report, the hourly water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage, which reached its peak of 360,000 cusecs on July 11, is currently below 50,000 cusecs every hour. Together with the absence of further rainfall in the last 24 hours, the water level in the river is expected to decrease further.