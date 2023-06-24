High Level meet on Manipur Situation Begins in Delhi

New Delhi: A crucial meeting to discuss the situation in Manipur began here under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Centre will brief the opposition leaders about the actions it had taken in the last 50 days to maintain calm in Manipur and also seek their support for restorating normalcy in the violence-hit state said official sources

The meeting is being attended by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, RJD's Manoj Jha, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been critical of the Centre and the Manipur government for failing to control the situation since the ethnic violence first erupted on May 3.