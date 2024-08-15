New Delhi: Court convicts juvenile for sexually assaulting girl

New Delhi: A court here has convicted a juvenile for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in 2017, saying the victim’s solitary testimony, which was compelling and trustworthy, was sufficient to prove the charge.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing a case against a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) who was accused of committing penetrative sexual assault on the girl after kidnapping her and confining her in a room of his house.

Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya told the court that the CCL had also threatened the victim. “In the present case, from the unblemished, consistent and trustworthy testimony of the victim, the prosecution has established the essential ingredients required to prove the charges framed against the CCL,” the court said in its verdict pronounced on Tuesday.