Rubicon Research IPO Open | Subscription Ends October 13, 2025

Pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research has initiated its IPO, which will be open for subscription for three days until October 13, 2025.

The company is raising funds for debt repayment and business growth.

Key Details:

Total Size: Rs 1,377.5 crore

Day 1 Subscription: 23% (38.24 lakh shares bid of 1.64 crore)

Non-Institutional Investors: 0.25 times subscribed

Retail Investors: 0.90 times subscribed

Anchor Investors: Rs 619 crore raised (1.27 crore shares at Rs 485 each)

Price & Listing:

Price Band: Rs 461–485 per share

Grey Market Premium: Rs 80 (shares may list at Rs 583)

Allotment Date: October 14, 2025

Listing Date: October 16, 2025 on BSE and NSE

Use of Funds:

Rs 310 crore for debt repayment

Remaining for business growth and acquisitions