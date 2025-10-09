Live
- Veer Pahariya shows heartwarming protective side towards girlfriend Tara Sutaria
- Canara HSBC Life IPO 2025: Big Sale Opens October 10
- CM Stalin inaugurates TN's longest flyover 'Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor'
- PURE EV Drives into Kurnool, Powers Up EV Revolution
- India, UK natural partners; strong ties pillar for global stability, economic progress, says PM Modi
- Rubicon Research IPO Open | Subscription Ends October 13, 2025
- Nominations Open for ZPTC and MPTC Elections in Telangana
- Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Feature Titanium-Aluminium Frame, Launch Expected in 2026
- Grok Imagine 0.9 Launched by Elon Musk | Faster AI Video Generation
- UPI Crosses 500 million Users, Sets Global Benchmark for Digital Payments: BCG–NPCI Report
Rubicon Research IPO Open | Subscription Ends October 13, 2025
Highlights
Pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research has launched its IPO to raise funds for debt repayment and business growth.
Pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research has initiated its IPO, which will be open for subscription for three days until October 13, 2025.
The company is raising funds for debt repayment and business growth.
Key Details:
Total Size: Rs 1,377.5 crore
Day 1 Subscription: 23% (38.24 lakh shares bid of 1.64 crore)
Non-Institutional Investors: 0.25 times subscribed
Retail Investors: 0.90 times subscribed
Anchor Investors: Rs 619 crore raised (1.27 crore shares at Rs 485 each)
Price & Listing:
Price Band: Rs 461–485 per share
Grey Market Premium: Rs 80 (shares may list at Rs 583)
Allotment Date: October 14, 2025
Listing Date: October 16, 2025 on BSE and NSE
Use of Funds:
Rs 310 crore for debt repayment
Remaining for business growth and acquisitions
Next Story