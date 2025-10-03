Darasing Khurana and Leander Paes Join Forces at Pink Power Run 2025

The Pink Power Run 2025 was marked by an impressive gathering of personalities, with Darasing Khurana leading the hosting duties and Miss World 2025 making a graceful appearance to support the cause. Adding to the star presence was tennis legend and Olympic medalist Leander Paes, and Hyderabad’s own Sudha Reddy, a prominent philanthropist and business leader.

This year’s theme, “Stride and Shine,” perfectly captured the spirit of the event, blending fitness, festivity, and a powerful health message. Runners of all ages participated with a shared mission — to highlight breast cancer awareness and emphasize the life-saving role of timely screenings.

Darasing Khurana, who was crowned Mister International India in 2017, has steadily built his profile as an actor, philanthropist, and global ambassador for youth and health initiatives. His presence at the Pink Power Run went beyond energizing the crowd, reflecting his deep and ongoing commitment to public health causes. As an ambassador for DATRI, India’s blood stem cell donor registry, Khurana has been a passionate advocate for cancer patients, encouraging donor registrations and using his platform to promote life-saving medical initiatives. Hosting the Pink Power Run allowed him to extend this advocacy to breast cancer, where awareness and early detection can dramatically improve survival rates.

Speaking at the event, Leander Paes said:

"It’s inspiring to see so many people come together for a purpose that goes beyond fitness. The Pink Power Run is about strength, community, and spirit."

Breast cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India, with experts stressing that early detection significantly increases chances of survival. By bringing together global icons, national leaders, and thousands of citizens, the Pink Power Run amplified this urgent message and underscored the importance of collective action in the fight against breast cancer.

As Khurana summed up, “We run today not just for fitness, but for awareness, for strength, and for every woman who deserves a healthy tomorrow.”

The Pink Power Run 2025 stood as a powerful reminder that when communities come together with purpose, they can create real and lasting change.