Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 29 May 2021

Gold rate today on 29 May 2021: Gold rate today continue to slash at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai after a hike on Thursday. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,690 with Rs. 210 fall and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,690 with Rs 210 fall. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 45,970 per ten gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 170 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,170 with Rs. 130 fall.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,160 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 220 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,740 with a fall of Rs.220. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 46,480 and Rs. 47,480 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 120.



Silver rate have surge by Rs. 200 taking the prices to Rs 71,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi and Rs. 300 hike in Chennai with price at Rs. 76,000











City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,690 Rs. 50,690 Rs.71,600 Chennai Rs. 45,970 Rs. 50,170 Rs.76,000 Kolkata Rs. 48,160 Rs. 50,740 Rs.71,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,480 Rs. 47,480 Rs.71,600

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.