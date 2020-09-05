All you need to know about city’s ‘three musketeers’

♦ MonRagini's boyfriend Ravi Shankar is RTO official at Jayanagar

♦ Ravi Shankar is related to Sanjana Gulrani's friend Rahul

♦ Rahul reportedly holds a large investment in casinos across Sri Lanka

♦ Sharmila Mandre's friend Karthik Raj runs several restaurants in Koramangala

♦ In a related development, the CCB also arrested in New Delhi Viren Khanna, an accused in the drugs case for organizing parties for celebrities. Khanna is being flown to Bengaluru from Delhi by inspectors Sridhar Pujar and Lakshmikantiah, Patil said

Bengaluru: While the CCB sleuths interrogated Ragini for several hours after raiding her apartment in Yelahanka, the investigating authorities are now zeroing in two leading actors in Sandalwood.

After Ragini, the police could grill Sanjana Gulrani and Sharmila Mandre whose boyfriends. The police have already taken into custody Ragini's boyfriend Ravi Shankar, RTO official at Jayanagar. While Ravi Shankar had been produced before the court, Sanjana Gulrani friend Rahul and Sharmila Mandre's 'boyfriend' Karthik Raj are being interrogated. After raiding Ragini's apartment, another team of CCB sleuths arrested Rahul.

According to sources, Sanjana's friend holds a large investment in casinos across Sri Lanka. Both Sanjana and Rahul are known to have travelled to the island nation a number of times. Rahul is also known to have hosted several parties to his Sri Lankan friends in Bengaluru. Karthik runs several restaurants in Koramangala.

Incidentally, Rahul is related to Ragini's boyfriend Ravi Shankar. After taking Rahul into custody, the police also took into custody Karthik Raj. Sources said the CCB sleuths attention is now several TV artistes who have connection with Rahul-Ravi Shankar and Karthik Raj.

In April this year, Sharmila Mandre and her friend Lokesh met with an accident while driving a Jaguar car in Vasanthnagar. The car had hit a pillar at the underbridge and was unoccupied. The Jaguar car belonged to Karthik Raj.

It was reported that Karthik Raj was also present in the car when the accident occurred during the complete lockdown period. Sharmila Mandre's paternal grandfather R N Mandre was a veteran in production, distribution and exhibition of Hindi and Kannada films for well over five decades and built the first air-conditioned theater Sangam in Bangalore and Mysore.

She acted in a host of films in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil debuting with Kannada film Sajni. In Telugu, she paired with Telugu comical hero Allari Naresh in Kevvu Keka. Her more recent films include Chiranjeevi Sarja's Aake, Shivarajkumar's starrer Leader. She also produced a couple of movies.