Bengaluru Metro cards to be used once within 7 days 

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro rail has made it compulsory for passengers to use their recharged smart cards loaded with money at least one in the initial seven days or the amount will relapse, an official said on Sunday.

"At least once it has to be used in seven days, otherwise the money will lapse. That is because of the technical requirement," a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said. However, after meeting the requirement of using at least once in the first seven days, the recharged money will be saved for a period of 10 years to be used anytime.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation will resume its services from Monday in a phased manner, after remaining suspended for almost 6 months in view of national lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first run will start on the Purple Line from Monday while the trains on Green Line will operate from September 9.