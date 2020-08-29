Bengaluru's Corona positivity rate at 15.55% : Official

Bengaluru: Karnataka's coronavirus epicentre, Bengaluru, has a positivity rate of 15.55 per cent after the completion of 7.6 lakh tests, an official said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the city have been increased to 40,563, though the active ones are only 15,723.

Active containment zones amount to 39 per cent while the balance 61 per cent zones returned to normal.

Out of a total of 1.18 lakh cases, Bengaluru recorded an impressive recovery rate of 68.13 per cent as only 35,989 are active cases.

Amid spiking cases in the city on a daily basis, Bengaluru has narrowed the gap with Chennai in the total number of caseload, with only a difference of some 11,000 cases existing between cities. As part of the Covid treatment protocol, the health department traced the contacts of 6.75 lakh people in the city.

Primary contacts amounted to 2.94 lakh and secondary contacts 3.8 lakh people.

On Thursday, Bengaluru registered 3,357 new infections.