Coronavirus dealt brutal blow to Gandhian ‘Charaka’

Benagluru: The pandemic has dealt a brutal blow to largest naturally-dyed handloom fabric manufacturer, Charaka. In Karnataka's quaint village Heggodu, Covid-19 threw the lives of more than 800 weavers, dyers, and tailors out of gear. However, not to be cowed down by the pandemic impact, the weavers and tailors have launched a 'silent Satyagraha.

On Friday, the women employed with Charaka have engaged in de-silting tanks, building mud walls, creating art works, and several such activities in order to revive the organization. By cleaning the premises of the Heggodu Village Gram Panchayat office, through their symbolic act of 'satyagraha', the weavers and tailors have begun the task of removing the eclipse of ailing Gram Panchayat system and of bureaucracy.

"As part of this Satyagraha we are giving a call to all those engaged in agricultural labourers, cobblers, artisans, weavers, crafts persons and urban to begin cleaning premises of their respective village and town panchayat offices to take the Satyagraha to all villages and urban localities," the statement of Charaka read.