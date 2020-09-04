Don't charge Coronavirus patients

Bengaluru: With reports that the private hospitals are charging Covid-19 patients admitted on government quota, the Karnataka government on Thursday directed all the private hospitals across the state to not charge patients admitted at their hospitals.



"The state has initiated all possible steps and beyond to prevent the deaths of patients suffering from COVID-19 disease, admitted and treated as government referred cases in recognised and KPME registered private hospitals and the government facilities. The state is providing the vital Remdesivir injection free of cost for the treatment of serious and very serious COVID-19 in-patients at the discretion and decision of the treating doctor," read a statement from the Karnataka's Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Service.

In the case of government patients admitted to private hospitals, a similar procedure mentioned above shall be followed and the patients so treated shall not be charged for payment either directly or indirectly or through any ancillary means. The SAST shall do necessary follow up for implementing this, it read. The government directed the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), which is responsible for clearing the bills on behalf of the government, to strictly enforce its order.

In such cases, the Remdesivir injections given to the patient cannot be shown as spent against the name of the patient.

The government has constituted a division-wise committee comprising medical doctors to monitor the usage of Remdesivir injection vials and regulate their use for the "bonafide purpose of treating acute Covid-19 patients in a hospital". The committee was tasked to keep a close watch on the expenditure of Remdesivir vials in each government and government assisted private hospitals in order to regulate seamless availability of the injection in each institution in order to prevent fatalities. "The government and private hospitals storing the government supplied Remdesivir injection shall open an exclusive stock registers for the accountability of Remdesivir drug which is highly resource intensive," the order stated. After the administration of the Remdesivir drug to the patient, the wrapper of the injection vial shall be crushed and pinned to the casesheet of the patients so that each patient who is administered with the injection shall have six flattened wrappers pinned to their casesheet.

The vial of the injection after the administration of the drug shall be preserved for the inspection by the officers of the health department.

