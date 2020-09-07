In Karnataka, ganja here, there and everywhere

Bengaluru: Ganja is being grown indiscriminately across the state. A growing number of people are being arrested in several districts in Karnataka. The police in the recent past had seized large amounts of ganja from different parts of the state.

Recently, the Chitradurga police has raided a village where 'ganja' was being grown in at least five acres of land in Vadderhalli. The ganja crop was estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the village and arrested the people who were growing the ganja crop in the five acres land. The police refused to disclose the names of those involved in growing the ganja crop. The police destroyed around 3,000 ganja plants.

In another incident, the Kodagu police Sunday seized eight kg and 400 gram of ganja in two separate cases in Kushalnagar town and rural police station limits. The ganja crop was grown among sweet potato plants. The police seized 6 kg 400 grams ganja. The police arrested the accused who was cultivating ganja crop.

The police also revealed that narcotics are entering Kodagu from other districts and neighbouring states. Earlier, the Kodagu police arrested three people in Madikeri town and seized 300 gram MDMA (Amphetamine) while it was being transported in a car. Three persons were arrested in the case.