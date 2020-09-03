Yellow alert in Bengaluru, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Bengaluru: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a yellow alert in view of heavy rainfall to occur in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas on Wednesday and Thursday. "A yellow alert has been announced in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada on September 2,3 and 5 as they are very likely to experience heavy isolated rainfall," CS Patil, Director, IMD informed on Wednesday.

"Coastal Karnataka as it is likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 2 to 6, with heavy isolated rain in several parts. Heavy isolated rain is very likely to occur on September 2,3 and 5 in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada for which a yellow alert is announced," Patil further said.

He added, "Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain and thunder on September 2 and 3. North and South Interior Karnataka is also very likely to experience very heavy widespread rainfall from September 2 to 6."

As part of its daily forecast, IMD on Wednesday said rain/thunderstorms were very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka; at many places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

It also gave a heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours. "Very to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka," the forecast read.

Southwest monsoon is active over South Interior Karnataka and weak over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over South Interior Karnataka and over Coastal Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka on Tuesday, IMD said.

Only four IMD rainfall recording stations saw heavy rainfall while there were no instances of heavy rainfall or very heavy rainfall in other parts of the state.