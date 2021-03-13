10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of two BBMP pourakarmikas killed in road mishap

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended an ex-gratia to the families of two sanitation workers who died in a road accident on March 10.



Gowramma (46) and her sister Mariyamma (39), both pourakarmikas employed by BBMP, had died in a road accident on their way to work in the early hours of Wednesday.

On Saturday, the BBMP gave Rs 20,000 each to the families of the deceased women towards funeral expenses and an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each.

In addition to this, the civic body has promised to provide a job to one of the legal heirs of each of the deceased women.

Gowramma's son Shivalinga (26) was driving her and her sister Mariyamma on his motorcycle to their work place when they collided with an autorickshaw near a government school at Vidyaranyapura in Tindlu village,.

While Gowramma died on the spot due to a severe head injury, Mariyamma succumbed to the injuries on her way to hospital. Shivalinga suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment.