10 Years Old Girl From Bengaluru Convert Onion Peels Into Paper

Manya Harsha, a 10-year-old from Bengaluru created eco-friendly paper from vegetable peels. She is attempting to reform the waste management system in India for the better. She participates in a variety of green activities as a volunteer and has been recognized by UN-Water for her efforts to rescue the environment.



Manya, an eco-activist from Class 6 student at Vibgyor High BTM in Bengaluru, spends her time advocating for environmental protection. Shehas always loved nature, having grown up in the lush surroundings of her grandmother's home. She realized she had to act when she witnessed the city's rubbish problem worsen. So far, she has organized children's walkathons, founded a blog to raise awareness about environmental conservation, and written five books on the subject. She recently organized a clean-up drive at Markonahalli Dam and Varca Beach in order to fight the problem of persistent rubbish pollution.

During her summer vacation, shedevised a novel approach for saving thousands of trees at no expense. She got an initial idea of using just 10 onion peels thatcan be used to generate 2-3 A4 size papers using this procedure.

She explained the approach by stating that she first gathered the peels of any vegetable instead of tossing them away in the trash. She recommends applying particular peels to achieve the desired colour. Then, in a cooker, shecombinedthe peels, water, and a teaspoon of baking soda which allows for 3 hours of cooking time as baking soda aids in the digestion of pulp. When the timer goes off, afterputtingthe compound in a liquidizer and grind it until you have the pulp. This pulp should be combined with cold water and spread the pulp mixture out on a flat surface. She ensured that all extra water has been drained from the mixture and spread it out on a sieve or a thin cotton cloth to do so. Later allowingthe spread to set for at least one night. After the end of the procedure, and with the ending of the day, the paper is ready to use.

She also shared that the initial trials to convert the peels into papers were not easy and failed, but later after the trials, she succeeded and converted the onion peels into paper.