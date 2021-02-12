11 SWR stations get high resolution video surveillance system

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Railways has planned to install internet protocol (IP) based video surveillance system (VSS) at railway stations to improve passenger safety. The Railway Board has approved the installation of the system in 983 stations across India under Nirbhaya fund.

As part of this, South Western Railway has recently provided VSS at 11 stations. 4K resolution Ultra HD cameras for facial recognition have been deployed for the first time at these stations. Video recording & storage facility has been provided at the stations.

The VSS has been provided at Bengaluru Cant. (27 cameras) ;Bangarapet (36); Belgaum (40); Ballari (37), Hassan (35); Hosapete (22); Hubballi (19); Krishnarajapuram (30); Shivamogga (29), SSP Nilayam (25) and Vasco-da-gama (40 cameras). Already three stations in SWR have been provided with Integrated Security System (ISS) at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur and Mysuru.

To monitor the VSS system round the clock, security personnel will be available at the control rooms. Further to investigate if any complaints or unusual occurrences at stations, a storage backup of up to one month have been provided at these locations.

Ajay Kumar Singh, general manager at SWR inaugurated the Integrated Security Command and Control Centre for VSS at 11 stations SWR at Rail Soudha.

He said that six more SWR stations -- Vijayapura, Gadag, Davangere, Birur, Banaswadi and Kengeri -- will be provided with VSS by March 2021.

"Railways is utilising technology in a big way to upgrade safety and security on railway premises. Network Management System for VSS deployed at stations has been provided for monitoring," Singh said.

CCTV camera live feeds are displayed on multiple screens at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room for monitoring. The coverage of cameras can be viewed from any web browser at a particular URL.