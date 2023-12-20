Live
13-year-old girl in K'taka dies of heart attack
Highlights
Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka): A 13-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she suffered a heart attack while walking to school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.
The girl was identified as 13-year-old Srusthi, a resident of Kesavalu Jogannanakere village in Mudigere taluk.
Srusthi, a class 7 student, suddenly collapsed when she was on her way to the Daradahalli primary school.
She was rushed to the government MGM hospital in Mudigere town, where doctors confirmed that the girl died of a heart attack.
More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.
